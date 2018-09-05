ARMC to host free cancer screenings

Local Advertisement

Arrowhead Regional Medical Center (ARMC) is offering free screenings for breast, colorectal and cervical cancers on Saturday, Sept. 15. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m., with screenings beginning at 9 a.m. and concluding at 1 p.m.

Attendees are encouraged to come early, as only the first 200 registrants can be screened. Simple and painless cancer screenings are an effective means of finding cancer in early and curable stages resulting in higher survival rates and fewer side effects from treatment. There will also be informational booths at the screening event offering cancer prevention and educational information.

Entry to the event will be through the main hospital lobby, and registration will take place at the Outpatient Care Center, located at 400 North Pepper Avenue in Colton. Parking is free. Please note there is no child care available.

For additional information, please call (909) 580-1316, and visit www.ARMCEvents.org.