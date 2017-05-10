Bonnes Meres Auxiliary to celebrate 5,000 children’s birthdays

Bonnes Meres Auxiliary members are giving more than 5,000 children in San Bernardino County foster care a reason to smile.

The group recently collected 5,417 gifts during their annual birthday luncheon and fundraiser at the Redlands Country Club last month, in support of the Children’s Fund. The gifts, everything from toys to clothing and accessories, will be personally delivered throughout the year as birthday presents for foster children.

Now in its 19th year, and with the help of auxiliary friends, more than 42,000 birthday gifts have been collected through the birthday luncheon, auxiliary members said at the event.

“We believe that all children should feel loved and honored on their birthday,” For some children, this is the only gift they receive.”

In addition to collecting birthday gifts, the event also serves as also fundraiser in support of the auxiliary’s Quilt Fund project. Quilts are handmade by middle and high school girls and are distributed to children served and treated at the Children’s Fund Assessment Center. The quilts are made to provide a form of comfort for the children.

Children’s Fund has served neglected, abused and abandoned children in San Bernardino County since 1986, providing shelter, clean clothes, food, education and opportunity for social development, as well as medical and therapeutic attention.

Over the years, the Bonnes Meres Auxiliary has raised more than $1.5 million for Children’s Fund.

To learn more about the Bonnes Meres Auxiliary, email bonnesmeres@gmail.com or visit to www.bonnesmeres.org.

For information about the Children’s Fund, visit to www.childrensfundonline.org/.