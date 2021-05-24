Building Wealth Initiative – IE to host virtual event unveiling small business financial literacy

Local Advertisement

Building Wealth Initiative – Inland Empire is elated to announce its first virtual event “Small Business Success in 2021: An Economic Guide to Smart Rebuilding” on Wednesday, May 26 at noon.

Economist and Cal State University, San Bernardino professor Dr. Daniel MacDonald will lead the virtual event sharing secrets to prospering at the end of the pandemic with small business owners and entrepreneurs.

“Having an economist’s viewpoint of our economic condition amidst the pandemic is so beneficial for our small business owners and entrepreneurs, especially because of our unique circumstances in the Inland Empire; it’s incredibly rich in resources, yet so incredibly poor financially,” said Building Wealth Initiative Founder Bobbi Albano.

In 2020 alone, inland region residents have seen many of their favorite mom and pop shops and restaurants shut their doors indefinitely, and this event is anticipated to serve as an introduction to the economy’s trends, now and in the near future.

“Investors and small business owners should pay attention to trends and the economic view of our specific region. We cannot just go by the economic recommendations in California or the United States, but by what is directly impacting small business in the Inland Empire,” continued Albano.

Together, board members of the organization are proud to have landed a reputable and experienced economist to lead the hour-long discussion, which will be followed by a 30-minute Q&A session.

“As a nonprofit aimed at helping Inland residents make money, save money, and build better lives, we’re honored to have respected economist and author Dr. Daniel MacDonald of California State University discuss how best to make money go further, bolster income, and create safety nets to assure the longevity of a family business,” said Fundraising Chair Lacey Kendall.

“I’m so excited for this event, it’s been a long time coming and I want to highlight and thank our President Manny Sandoval for really grabbing the reigns on this initiative and using his ability to see our vision and mix it with his own. It’s going to be a great resource for the people of our region,” concluded Albano.

The 501C3 is also happy to announce that the virtual event is free to all students currently attending San Bernardino Valley College and Cal State University San Bernardino.

The respective coupon codes for these two colleges are either SBVC or CSUSB. To register for the virtual event, register on Eventbrite at https://bit.ly/3bykDyL.