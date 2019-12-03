Caden’s Teddy Bears for Kids returns!

Local Advertisement

A few years ago, I was admitted into Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital for four days (don’t worry! I am completely healthy now!). Being in the hospital is not fun. However, the staff at the hospital really know what they are doing. They have an entire child life department dedicated to activities for the child patients to keep them busy. I really enjoyed the TV with gaming console and DVD player.

After I got out of the hospital, with the help of generous family and friends, I was able to raise $1,500 to purchase a new TV, gaming console/DVD and isolation box to keep it in. This unit is now in the hospital and being used by patients!

Two years ago, I decided I wanted to give back and do something for the hospital again. That is when Caden’s Teddy Bears for Kids began. The teddy bear drive bears are passed out to patients in the hospital on Christmas and Christmas Eve. We are on track to reach 1,000 total combined bears from all three drives this year!!

Being in the hospital is tough for anyone at any age. However, being a child in the hospital at Christmas is extra challenging. My hope is these bears brighten the day for patients and their family members.

If you would like to participate and donate a NEW bear (no other stuffed animals, bears only please), you can visit any one of the drop off locations below now until December 19. If you want to donate a bear without even leaving the house, you can visit http://www.startulipstuffies.com to donate a special discounted bear and they will put it in the donation box for you! It is so easy.

LLUCH Foundation Office, 11175 Mountain View Ave, Suite B, Loma Linda

Paulson Orthodontics, 219 Cajon Street, Redlands

Rendition Tattoo, 611 W Redlands Boulevard, Redlands

Star Tulip Stuffies, 1410 Industrial Park Avenue, Redlands

Redlands Elks Lodge, 663 New York Street, Redlands

The Energy Lab, 304 E Citrus Avenue, Redlands

Rau Plastic Surgery, 1467 Ford Street, Suite 101, Redlands

Dance Move Live Redlands Location, 1740 Orange Tree Lane, Redlands

Dance Move Live Highland Location, 7199 Boulder Avenue, Highland