Startling Truths of San Bernardino’s Homeless: ‘Dog is Kinder than Public’, SBVC Student Gathers Shocking Perspectives

By Nathanael Hernandez, IECN/SBVC Intern

Homelessness is an issue that many people are facing more than ever before in the Inland Empire. As someone who would constantly deal with homeless people when I worked at a fast food restaurant, it always occurred to me what those without homes go through. While there are stigmas on how homeless people act, I wanted to see for myself the stories of some of these people. Driving around in the Inland Empire I found homeless people’s lives all differ from each person and that these people are human as well. We tend to forget that these people bleed the same blood and breathe the same air as us who have comfortable places to stay.

In Highland, a homeless veteran I encountered with a sign asking for anything would catch my attention. Though he looked like any ordinary person and not homeless, he would constantly be on a corner asking for help. Usually on a day to day basis. Not with dirty clothes, but very clean yet usually the same clothes. Asking him for an interview he agreed though he wanted to remain anonymous. So we will call him “Vinny”.

Vinny told me he has been in the Inland Empire for around three years. Due to unfortunate events, he got his car stolen and was stranded here in the Inland Empire from Ventura, CA. He has a son in Florida and was supposed to visit him. Yet the people or friends who promised to take him to his flight didn’t show up—leaving him to miss his flight. A look of frustration and anger plastered the Veteran’s face as he was telling me his story, as the past still affects him. He also told me he doesn’t do drugs and is a “go-getter,” which means he takes chances rather than making excuses.

When asked if any resources helped him, Vinny told me the Community Action Partnership of San Bernardino County (CAPSBC) program would help pay for his deposits and give him an apartment. Veteran Affairs was also a great resource that helped him get on his feet. He got housing a year and a half ago, but eventually lost housing. He stated that it’s “just crazy bad luck” and that he is still trying to find friends to get him to see his son.

Another man’s story is quite different. a man called Cody, who I met right outside where I used to work in Highland. In the hot sun, I could see that his clothes were a bit dirty, and hid himself from the sun with the restaurant architecture. Standing outside the restaurant due to the fact that they will kick him out. Unfortunately the homeless can’t stay somewhere cool. It seemed to me he doesn’t at times get to eat much. I helped him out and asked about his story.

Cody told me he has lived his entire life in the Inland Empire. He told me he has been homeless for 12 years and life for him is tough. I gave him specific food due to the fact that he was missing teeth even though he is only in his 40s. He told me he gave up on life or chasing “the rat race,” yet he figured out life in the streets wasn’t for him. It’s hard since he doesn’t see what is coming the next day or week. The look of uncertainty in his face hit me, as I tried to put myself into his shoes as well.

Cody himself does have a family like his mother, but she lives in Arizona and is struggling herself. So he chooses to not go since he does not want to become a burden. He tried to get help, but he didn’t meet the criteria for what could be offered to him. The criteria being he doesn’t have any kids or needs to have a job. He has a pitbull which is white and brown, which was laying beside him. He tells me she is what provides him emotional support through the lonely times since he at times doesn’t have a phone and gets his stuff stolen. Another time I met Cody, I noticed his dog is protective of him as she didn’t recognize me, but she calmed down when he told her.

Photo by Nathanael Hernandez: Homeless encampment at Pioneer Memorial Cemetery.

Cody hopes one day to have enough money for a car and food delivery job to provide for himself and his dog. He mentioned that his dog treats him better than most people, so I decided to ask how other people treat him. He told me he gets characterized in the worst possible ways as if he smells dirty, is mentally unstable or is on drugs. People characterize him as such, due to bad experiences from the homeless. Though he was once a drug addict he has come a long way and has helped others from their drug addictions. He also told me he is much closer to God and believes God has him here to help others get off of drugs.

Another man I met who had normal clothes yet looked like he was in his early 40s, was on the street asking for something to eat. When he spoke it took him a while to respond to each of the questions and preferred not to give his name. So we will call him “Zack”. He said he has lived in East Highland his entire life. He told me he has been homeless for seven years now and has had no luck getting out of being homeless. Due to the fact that most of the programs you must either have a job or have kids in order to get help. Qualifications he could not meet.

Some people look at him with dirty looks and the feeling of judging from the presence of people. It hurts him to see his old East Highland neighbors who see him and look down upon him. People that he knew for a long time. On the contrary the people that have been good to him were those like him, those who are also without a place to stay.

Each of the homeless person’s lives all share the goal that it’s not easy getting out of homelessness and that there is a necessity for more support. Even though there are programs it’s not enough to help get the homeless back on their feet unless they meet a certain criteria. The stigma against homeless people is still in effect today even though each of their lives aren’t what people may believe it to be.