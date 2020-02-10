Cal State San Bernardino celebrates Black History Month

Local Advertisement

In recognition of the contributions, heritage and culture of African Americans in the United States, Cal State San Bernardino will hold a number of events on campus during the month of February as part of Black History Month.

To launch the month-long series of events was a talk by businesswoman, educator, author and one of America’s most successful female entrepreneurs, Janice Bryant Howroyd, who spoke at CSUSB on Jan. 30. “A Conversation and Book Signing with Janice Bryant Howroyd” featured Howroyd talking about her latest book “Acting Up: Winning in Business and Life Using Down-Home Wisdom” and sharing more about how she grew her multi-billion-dollar enterprise The ActOne Group.

Howroyd’s talk was held at the university’s Santos Manuel Student Union and was sponsored by the Jack H. Brown College of Business and Public Administration.

Throughout the month of February, the Pan-African Student Success Center and the Cross Cultural Center will hold “All for Blu,” a school/office/snack supply drive for the Blu Education Foundation, which provides educational and human services programming to youths, adults and organizations in order to build healthy, productive communities.

In addition, on Feb. 23, CSUSB will participate in the California State University’s Super Sunday, when leaders from the CSU and its 23 campuses visit African American churches throughout the state to talk about the importance of preparing for college. On Feb. 23, CSUSB President Tomás Morales will be visiting St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church in San Bernardino, and CSUSB administrators will be visiting New Hope Missionary Baptist Church and Ecclesia Christian Fellowship, both in San Bernardino, and Immanuel Praise Fellowship in Rancho Cucamonga.

Also, the university’s Black Faculty, Staff and Students Association (BFFSA) will host the eighth annual Pioneer Breakfast on Feb. 28 at the SMSU Events Center, where five prominent members of the African American community will be honored. The Pioneer Breakfast also serves as a fundraiser for five scholarships for current CSUSB students and supports the annual African American Graduation Recognition Ceremony.

Events commemorating National Black History Month include:

Feb. 13, 6 p.m., Cross Cultural Center – Black Love.

Feb. 15, Los Angeles – Pan African Film Festival.

Feb. 18, 7-9 p.m., SMSU Theater – “Beyond the Lens: Black Men in the Media,” sponsored by the Student African American Sisterhood.

Feb. 19, 7-9 p.m., SMSU The Bay – Unapologetically Black event.

Feb. 20, 7-9 p.m., Cross Cultural Center/Pan-African Center – “Black Recess, Take it back! Let’s Play,” hosted by the Black Student Union.

Feb. 21, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., SMSU Events Center – Next Generation Conference.

Feb. 23, San Bernardino – CSU Super Sunday – St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church, New Hope Missionary Baptist Church and Ecclesia Christian Fellowship.

Feb. 23, Rancho Cucamonga – CSU Super Sunday – Immanuel Praise Fellowship

Feb. 24, 5-7 p.m., Cross Cultural Center – “Black Girl Magic: The Experiences of Black Women in Higher Education,” a panel discussion facilitated by Evelyn Knox on the educational journeys and experiences of Black women. The event is sponsored by the Pan-African Student Success Center and the Cross Cultural Center.

Feb. 25, noon-2 p.m., Pfau Library Multimedia Center, PL-5005 – Screening and panel discussion of “Wilmington on Fire,” a documentary about the 1898 Wilmington “Race Riot.” The screening is sponsored by the University Diversity Committee and the Pfau Library.

Feb. 25, 6-9 p.m., SMSU Theater – Poetry Slam with author, poet, educator, freelance journalist and photographer Eddie Bell, sponsored by the Black Faculty, Staff and Students Association, and Santos Manuel Student Union.

Feb. 26, 7-11 p.m., SMSU Events Center – Soul Night, a celebration of soul food, music and culture, sponsored by the Cross Cultural Center, Associated Students Inc., and The Movement.

Feb. 27, noon-2 p.m., Coyote Commons – Celebration of Food and Culture exploring the stories and traditions behind soul food. The event will support a local black-owned business, Mommy Helen’s from San Bernardino, with their pies being served at the Coyote Commons. The event will include tabling by student clubs, organizations and Student Affairs units. The event is sponsored by Sodexo, The Movement, the Cross Cultural Center and the Division of Student Affairs.

Feb. 27, 2:30-5:30 p.m., CSUSB Palm Desert Campus – Black Love Part 2. The event is sponsored by the CSUSB Palm Desert Campus.

Feb. 28, 9-11 a.m., SMSU Events Center – Eighth annual Pioneer Breakfast to honor African American community members and serve as a fundraiser for five scholarships benefiting current CSUSB students and supporting the annual African American Graduation recognition ceremony. The event is sold out.

Feb. 29, 5:30-9:30 p.m., Coussoulis Arena – Black History Month Community Celebration.

According to history.com, Black History Month is an annual celebration of achievements by African Americans and a time for recognizing the central role of blacks in U.S. history. Also known as African American History Month, it grew out of “Negro History Week,” the brainchild of noted historian Carter G. Woodson and other prominent African Americans. Since 1976, every U.S. president has officially designated the month of February as Black History Month. Other countries around the world, including Canada and the United Kingdom, also devote a month to celebrating black history.