4-Year-Old Sworn In by Colton Police After Viral Birthday Visit Inspires Department

A 4-year-old boy’s dream of becoming a Colton police officer became a formal moment of recognition April 21, when Ezra Galicia was sworn in as an honorary member of the Colton Police Department during a City Council meeting.

The ceremony followed a birthday visit from Colton officers earlier this year after Ezra’s aunt contacted the department to see if officers could stop by. What began as a small gesture quickly grew into a viral community moment, with the department’s Instagram video drawing more than 10 million views.

For Colton Police Chief Anthony Vega, the story resonated because Ezra’s admiration was not general — it was specific to the city’s police department.

“When I realized that he’s 4 years old and loves Colton Police — straight up, ‘I’m going to be a Colton police officer. I only want to work for Colton Police Department’ — that’s when me and the staff started getting inspired by this little man,” Vega said.

Vega said Ezra’s connection to the department energized officers and reminded them of the role they play beyond enforcement.

Colton Police Chief Anthony Vega kneels as he administers the oath to 4-year-old Ezra Galicia during his honorary swearing-in at a Colton City Council meeting, as family members stand by his side.



“He inspired us to want to be the best that we could be,” Vega said. “He lifted us up. He inspired us. He motivated me, as police chief, to really showcase him and our department.”

During the ceremony, Ezra received a custom Colton Police uniform and honorary badge. Vega said the department worked with Sinatra Uniform, a Colton-based uniform business, to create a wool uniform similar to his own. Officers also ordered a custom badge bearing Ezra’s name and the date of his swearing-in.

“I figured for somebody who is this serious about what he wants to be, and who already knows what his goals are, let’s give him something that looks and feels like what he represents — professionalism,” Vega said.

The department initially told Ezra’s family he would be recognized, but saved the swearing-in as a surprise. His oath was tailored to his age, with promises to listen to his parents and pick up his toys.

“I asked him, ‘Do you promise to pick up your toys? Do you promise to listen to your mom and dad?’” Vega said. “He raised his little hand and repeated everything I said.”

Vega described Ezra as calm, focused and unusually composed for his age.

“Nothing shakes him,” Vega said. “He’s poised. He’s all business. This is really who he is.”

The family of Ezra Galicia, including his aunt who helped spark the moment by reaching out to Colton Police for his birthday, gathers outside City Hall following his honorary swearing-in.





The moment, Vega said, became a reminder for officers about the importance of mentorship and community trust, especially in a profession where difficult calls and public scrutiny can take a toll.

“It uplifted my whole department,” Vega said. “It was a reminder of how important our role is as mentors and as people that others look up to. Sometimes we let the job jade us, and we can’t forget that.”

Vega said Ezra’s story also reflects the community role that law enforcement agencies across the country often play, even as public attention tends to focus on controversy or misconduct.

“Law enforcement across the nation does this,” Vega said. “They are mentors. They are role models. They invest in their community. We’re people. We do make mistakes, and that becomes the focal point. These stories don’t always get the attention they deserve.”

For Vega, Ezra’s admiration for Colton police also speaks to the department’s relationship with the city it serves.

“To me, he’s already 100 percent bought into his own community,” Vega said. “I can’t wait to see how this story plays out.”

Vega said he hopes Ezra’s connection to the department continues long after the honorary ceremony.

“I told his parents, ‘You know what would be crazy? If this guy one day becomes the police chief and I’m still alive,’” Vega said. “They wheel me out of the convalescent home and I get to see this guy sworn in as a police officer or police chief. That would be special.”

Ezra Galicia smiles in his custom Colton Police uniform as his father adjusts his belt outside City Hall moments before his honorary swearing-in.

