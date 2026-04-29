Colton and Grand Terrace Students Unite Arts, Welding Skills for New Public Sculpture Debut

A steel sculpture celebrating the Grand Terrace community and created through a collaboration between the Grand Terrace High School A.R.T.S Pathway and the Colton High School Welding Pathway will make its public debut this week in an Unveiling Celebration bringing together CJUSD and city leaders.

The sculpture, which has been years in the making, was created by the combined efforts of students and teachers from the two schools. Commissioned by Arevon Energy for the Condor Battery Storage Facility in Grand Terrace, it hangs on a block wall outside the facility, on Taylor Street just north of Main Street. It satisfies a city requirement for public art to accompany new city projects.

GTHS students designed the sculpture to represent their city, with design elements depicting things such as wild burros, honey bees, the railroad and Cal Skate.

“Our students, tasked with designing a quintessential representation of their community, have done so brilliantly. It was a rewarding experience to work together to create something that will reside in the community for years to come.,” GTHS A.R.T.S. Academy Lead Kari Harvey said. “We truly appreciate being able to collaborate with the Colton High School welding pathway. They are an outstanding program.”

Grand Terrace High School A.R.T.S. Academy students and instructor pose with the original design rendering that guided the creation of a student-built steel sculpture now installed near Taylor Street.

The project represents an exciting chance to bring students from different parts of the district together.

“We have outstanding Career Technical Education programs in our district, and seeing these two different programs from two different schools create something together is an exciting glimpse into the real-world applications for the education our students receive,” Superintendent Frank Miranda said. “We are so proud of them and excited to unveil this artwork for the community.”

All are invited to join the event this week.

What: Sculpture Unveiling Celebration, featuring a joint public art by Colton HS Welding and Grand Terrace HS ARTS pathways.

When: 1 p.m., Friday, May 1, 2026

Where: Taylor Street, south of Main Street, across from Grand Terrace High School