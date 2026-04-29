April 30, 2026

IE COMMUNITY NEWS

El Chicano, Colton Courier, Rialto Record

Colton and Grand Terrace Students Unite Arts, Welding Skills for New Public Sculpture Debut

2 min read
1 day ago Community News

Students from Colton High School’s Welding Pathway and Grand Terrace High School’s A.R.T.S. Pathway work together to assemble a steel sculpture representing the Grand Terrace community ahead of its public unveiling on Taylor Street.

A steel sculpture celebrating the Grand Terrace community and created through a collaboration between the Grand Terrace High School A.R.T.S Pathway and the Colton High School Welding Pathway will make its public debut this week in an Unveiling Celebration bringing together CJUSD and city leaders.

The sculpture, which has been years in the making, was created by the combined efforts of students and teachers from the two schools. Commissioned by Arevon Energy for the Condor Battery Storage Facility in Grand Terrace, it hangs on a block wall outside the facility, on Taylor Street just north of Main Street. It satisfies a city requirement for public art to accompany new city projects.

GTHS students designed the sculpture to represent their city, with design elements depicting things such as wild burros, honey bees, the railroad and Cal Skate. 

“Our students, tasked with designing a quintessential representation of their community, have done so brilliantly. It was a rewarding experience to work together to create something that will reside in the community for years to come.,” GTHS A.R.T.S. Academy Lead Kari Harvey said. “We truly appreciate being able to collaborate with the Colton High School welding pathway. They are an outstanding program.”

Grand Terrace High School A.R.T.S. Academy students and instructor pose with the original design rendering that guided the creation of a student-built steel sculpture now installed near Taylor Street.

The project represents an exciting chance to bring students from different parts of the district together.

“We have outstanding Career Technical Education programs in our district, and seeing these two different programs from two different schools create something together is an exciting glimpse into the real-world applications for the education our students receive,” Superintendent Frank Miranda said. “We are so proud of them and excited to unveil this artwork for the community.”

All are invited to join the event this week.

What: Sculpture Unveiling Celebration, featuring a joint public art by Colton HS Welding and Grand Terrace HS ARTS pathways.

When: 1 p.m., Friday, May 1, 2026

Where: Taylor Street, south of Main Street, across from Grand Terrace High School

Tags:
Don't forget to Like and Subscribe to our weekly SAC Health Answers series!

More Stories

3 min read

4-Year-Old Sworn In by Colton Police After Viral Birthday Visit Inspires Department

1 day ago Manny Sandoval
5 min read

Rialto USD’s RITZ Gala Marks 20 Years of Student Talent, Raises $30,000 for the Arts

2 days ago Manny Sandoval
3 min read

A New Model for Schools? Fontana Unified Expands CrisisAlert, Launches Derek Fisher’s Be Better Pilot

1 week ago Manny Sandoval

You may have missed

2 min read

Colton and Grand Terrace Students Unite Arts, Welding Skills for New Public Sculpture Debut

1 day ago Community News
5 min read

San Bernardino 4th Ward Candidates Split on Homelessness, Fire Service and Mayor’s Power

1 day ago Manny Sandoval
3 min read

4-Year-Old Sworn In by Colton Police After Viral Birthday Visit Inspires Department

1 day ago Manny Sandoval
5 min read

Rialto USD’s RITZ Gala Marks 20 Years of Student Talent, Raises $30,000 for the Arts

2 days ago Manny Sandoval