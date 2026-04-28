Rialto USD’s RITZ Gala Marks 20 Years of Student Talent, Raises $30,000 for the Arts

The 20th Annual RITZ Gala, short for Rialto’s Incredible Talent Zone, was true to the event’s name: “incredible.”

The annual student talent spectacle belongs to the Rialto Unified School District education community and is the largest student-centered arts Gala in the Inland Empire. Filled with a spirit of unity to support students’ talents, the 20th edition of the RITZ Gala proved to be a resounding success on April 25, 2026, drawing a packed audience for an evening that celebrated student creativity, community spirit, and educational excellence.

Held at Wilmer Amina Carter High School Theater Hall, this year’s Gala featured 47 top student performances, with 18 acts spanning music, dance, and visual arts, all brought together under the guidance of Talent Director Sandra Cordasco. The evening emcee, Joel Greene, host of the nationally syndicated show, Curiosity Quest, and I.E. Explorer. Greene was a crowd favorite alongside his two co-supporters, “Mr. RITZ” and “Miss RITZ.” Logan M. Dominguez, a fifth-grade Dual Language Immersion (DLI) student from Boyd Elementary School, served as Mr. RITZ alongside Zayla Williams, a fourth-grade DLI student from Trapp Elementary School, who was “Miss RITZ.”

“Those students are bright, and they helped me to better pronounce Spanish words,” he smiled. “They told great jokes and were just awesome. Rialto does have some incredibly talented students on stage. Greene also attended Casey Elementary School in Rialto.

The Gala showcased the depth of creativity within the Rialto Unified School District, with each act earning enthusiastic applause from the full house.

A stage full of student performers gathers for a triumphant final curtain call, celebrating the successful conclusion of the 20th Annual RITZ Gala.

In addition to the performances, a highlight of the evening was the presentation of the prestigious annual Top Hat Awards, which is a recognition for those who have contributed to the success of the RITZ over the years. This year’s Top Hat Honorees included: Joanne T. Gilbert and Dennis Mobley. Both honorees were recognized for their lasting impact on the district, including their service as former Board of Education trustees. Both were the inaugural board members who supported The RITZ Gala.

Mobley, who served 21 years on the RUSD Board of Education, moved to Rialto in 1976 after he married his wife, Teri, and, with a growing family living in Rialto, he worked at the San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools as a public information officer. While working at County Schools and understanding governance, he gained insight into the pressing education issues in the region.

Mobley, who graduated from San Jose State University, was being sought as a board candidate in 1987, and at the urging of the community, Mobley ran for a school board seat in the RUSD. He was successfully elected and served five consecutive terms (21 years). During most of his service, he was the only board member with children in Rialto schools. All four of the Mobley sons graduated from Eisenhower High School, with the last of the children, Patrick, performing at the RITZ in 2006. Mobley was a strong believer in programs that promote student success. As a Board Member, he helped to improve facilities, equity, and access for all students, and advocated for space for visual and performing arts.

In his 21- year period in the District, he added eight elementary schools, two middle schools, and two high schools, including Rialto and Wilmer Amina Carter High Schools, which he helped to name with his Board colleagues. Gilbert said she was overjoyed to see her “friend and former board peer” once again at the RITZ. Mobley drove from the City of Orange, where he currently lives with his wife.

Gilbert is a retired secondary teacher and administrator whose distinguished career reflects a deep commitment to education, leadership, and community service. She served for 13 years on the RUSD Board of Education, including four terms as president, where she demonstrated steadfast dedication to improving educational opportunities and outcomes for students in her community. She is a graduate of two historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

She earned her Bachelor of Science degree from Hampton University in Virginia and her master’s in Education from Virginia State University. She continued her pursuit of knowledge through postgraduate studies at Wayne State University in Detroit, Cal State San Bernardino, and the University of California, Riverside. Beyond her professional achievements, Mrs. Gilbert has been actively engaged in numerous community and civic organizations. She and her husband, Artist Gilbert, share five children (one deceased), eleven grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. Aside from serving with Mr. Mobley, helping to advocate for students, and continuing to push for modern schools and building schools, in 2005, Mrs. Gilbert was instrumental in advocating with the superintendent to champion a fine arts-based event where students flourish.

The Top Honorees weren’t the only notable names to grace the stage. Earlier in the evening, RUSD Superintendent Dr. Alejandro Alvarez introduced a visit by State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond. Mr. & Mrs. RITZ summoned the State Superintendent with a short video asking, “1-800-Where You At.”

Superintendent Dr. Alvarez said, “Well, he’s right here.”

Thurmond was greeted by applause, and although, according to Alvarez, he was on a tight schedule, “Superintendent Thurmond stayed an hour longer than anticipated to enjoy observing the talent of the students on stage and enjoying food prepared by our award-winning Culinary Arts program, led by Chef Melissa Calvanico

Attendees were given chances to bid in a Silent Auction featuring beautifully and fun themed baskets generously donated by nearly every school site as well as District office administrators. The auction added to the festive atmosphere while helping support arts programs throughout the district.

Rialto parent Winton Trejo was the big winner of the night, taking home $1,000 worth of baskets, including the largest Dodger Tailgate basket (from the Superintendent’s Office valued at $1,401) sold for $730.00 to Trejo. He smiled, “It’s a deal.”

The audience reflected a strong sense of community partnership, with local leaders from organizations such as Rotary, Kiwanis, the Women’s Club, and Toastmasters joining members of the Board of Educations members Edgar Montes, Dakira Williams, Evelyn P. Dominguez, and Dr. Stephanie Lewis. With a combination of student achievement, community involvement, and recognition of dedicated leadership, the 20th Annual RITZ Gala once again demonstrated the power of the arts to bring a community together.

The RITZ is a student fundraiser where proceeds go back to the fine arts through generous grassroots, civic, and corporate sponsorships. This year’s contributions included: State Assemblymember James Ramos, who donated the top sponsorship of $10,000, San Bernardino County Fifth District Supervisor Joe Baca Jr. and the San Bernardino Community College District each donated $5,000, Assemblyman Robert Garcia, Rialto Mayor Joe Baca Sr. and Gloria Macias Harrison, former Owner/Publisher of Inland Empire Community Newspapers and a San Bernardino County Community College District Trustee Emeritus, Darious Harris of Never Stop Grinding all donated $1,000. The event received additional financial support from Kaiser Permanente, Southern California Edison, LegalShield, Yaamava’ Resort and Casino, Think Together, Finalsite, and ParentSquare, among a multitude of donors.

“Due to the generous partnerships and community commitments, the RITZ Gala raised over $25,000,” stated RITZ Donation Chair Joseph Williams, an eight-year RITZ Member and Senior Community. “Additionally, we made about $5,000 from the Silent Auctions. Money allocated will go back to support students.”