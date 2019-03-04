Chorale concerts feature women composers

Local Advertisement

In honor of Women’s History Month, Inland Master Chorale presents “American Women in Music” on March 9 and 10 at the First United Methodist Church at 1 East Olive Avenue in Redlands.

The concert begins with Amy Beach’s “Te Deum” which features soloists Jennifer Sparks, Grace Stewart, Zach Krug, and George Becker. Composer Beach was a musical prodigy who began composing at age 4 and performing major works at age 7. In 1925, she was first president of the Society of American Women Composers.

Libby Larsen is one of the most performed living American composers, having written over 500 works. The Chorale will perform two Larsen pieces, “If Music be the Food of Love,” based on a poem by Henry Heaveningham, and “Buffalo Gals,” based on the American folk tune.



Other Chorale selections include “You Made Me Love You,” “Heart of My Heart,” and “Dance, Dance My Heart.” “Daniel, Daniel, Servant of the Lord” will feature Michael Hicks and Douglas Newton as soloists.

Guest Artists: Lumiere de Chanson

Under the direction of Kimberly Anaya, Citrus Valley High School’s Lumiere de Chanson will present five pieces including Alice Parker’s “Hark, I Hear the Harps Eternal,” and “Angele Dei,” by Susan LaBarr. The students will combine with the Chorale on “Journey Home,” by Amy Betinis. Soloists on “Journey Home” are Susan Meinders and Rick Wood.



The Chorale is under the direction of Dr. Joseph Modica, Interim CAS Associate Dean and Director, School of Music at the University of Redlands. Assistant Director Anna DeLeon is also Director of Choirs at Grand Terrace High School. The Chorale’s accompanist is Sophie Tait.



Concerts begin at 8 pm on Saturday and 3pm on Sunday. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door and $10 for students and children. Children under five are not admitted. Tickets are available in advance from Chorale members, at www.inlandmasterchorale.org, or by phone, 909-798-4462.



The Chorale season concludes with the Mozart Requiem, with a chamber orchestra, on May 18 & 19.