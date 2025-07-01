From skydivers over Redlands to fireworks bursting above Lake Gregory, cities across the Inland Empire are going all out to celebrate the Fourth of July in 2025. Whether you’re looking for a patriotic concert, a lakeside viewing party, or a morning parade with your family, there’s something for everyone in San Bernardino and Riverside counties. Here’s your guide to where to go and how to stay safe this Independence Day.

Inland Empire 4th of July Events by City

San Bernardino

San Bernardino Valley College and the San Bernardino Symphony present America, the Beautiful: Dancing to the ’80s on Saturday, July 5. Featuring patriotic classics and ’80s hits, the concert ends with fireworks set to the 1812 Overture. The event starts at 7:30 p.m.; gates open at 5 p.m. SummerFest on campus includes food trucks, vendors, and a Ferris wheel.

Also in San Bernardino, the Inland Empire 66ers will face off against the Lake Elsinore Storm at 6:35 p.m. on July 4 at San Manuel Stadium. Lawn tickets start at $14, and guests will enjoy the team’s biggest fireworks show of the season. Unlimited drink wristbands are available for $60.

Rialto

Rialto’s celebration at Jerry Eaves Park runs from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. with fireworks, food, games, and live music. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. Wristbands are $5 pre-sale or $7 at the gate. A $30 bundle includes five wristbands and one reserved parking spot.

Redlands

The city’s 58th annual celebration begins at 9 a.m. at Sylvan Park with live entertainment, food vendors, and a community parade at 10:30 a.m. The night concludes at Moore Middle School with skydivers, flyovers, and a fireworks display. Gates open at 5:15 p.m. Tickets required.

Highland

The Highland Community Fireworks Celebration returns to Immanuel Baptist Church on July 4 from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Enjoy lawn games, music, food, and a dazzling 25-minute firework show beginning around 9 p.m. Parking opens at 5 p.m. at 28355 Baseline St.

Riverside

Two free fireworks displays will take place in Riverside on July 4: one at La Sierra Park (5215 La Sierra Ave) and another atop Mt. Rubidoux (at 9th Street). Shows begin at 9 p.m. Bring a blanket and arrive early for the best view.

Rancho Cucamonga

Head to LoanMart Field for carnival games, live music, and an explosive fireworks show starting at 9 p.m. Parking opens at 5:30 p.m.; activities begin at 6:30 p.m. Tickets start at $15 for general seating or $125 for a table of four. Address: 8408 Rochester Ave.

Ontario

Start your day with a 9 a.m. parade along Euclid Avenue, followed by an All-States Picnic at Ontario Town Square from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. In the evening, Westwind Park hosts a drone show at 7:45 p.m. and fireworks at 9 p.m. Details at OntarioCA.gov/IndependenceDay.

Yucaipa

Join the celebration at Yucaipa High School from 6 to 9 p.m. with games, vendors, and a 9 p.m. fireworks show. Parking is $15 (card only), and the event is located at 33000 Yucaipa Blvd.

Lake Gregory (Crestline)

Lake Gregory’s 5th Annual Fireworks Extravaganza takes place Saturday, July 5, with a free public show at 9 p.m. Parking is $20 (cash only) at designated lots. For an upgraded experience, a $75 ticket to the private viewing party includes dinner, live music, and raffle entries. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. More info: lakegregory.com/events.

Lake Arrowhead

The Arrowhead Lake Association’s fireworks spectacular will light up the lake at 9 p.m. on July 4, preceded by military aircraft flyovers. Bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy the view from the surrounding areas.

Celebrate in Nature at County Regional Parks

For a more laid-back experience, San Bernardino County’s Regional Parks will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on July 4. Locations include Cucamonga-Guasti, Glen Helen, Prado, Yucaipa, and others. Amenities include lakes, splash pads, hiking trails, and picnic areas. Admission is $20 per vehicle, free for overnight campers. Reservations at sbcountyparks.com.

Holiday Safety: Fireworks and Pet Precautions

As celebrations ramp up, Cal Fire officials urge residents to prioritize safety, especially if using legal “Safe and Sane” fireworks.

“Since 2024, fireworks have caused over $35 million in property damage across California, sparking 1,230 fires,” said Chief Daniel Berlant, California State Fire Marshal. “It is your responsibility to prevent fires and injuries. Don’t let your Fourth of July celebration end in flames.”

If fireworks are permitted in your city, always follow local ordinances and these essential precautions:

Use only State Fire Marshal-approved fireworks



Keep a water hose and bucket nearby



Light fireworks away from dry grass or brush



Soak used fireworks in water before disposal



More fire safety tips at readyforwildfire.org

Pet owners should also take extra care. The Fourth of July is the number one day of the year for pets to go missing, according to the San Manuel Animal Resource Team. Loud fireworks can frighten pets, causing them to flee or become injured.

To protect your furry family members:

Keep pets indoors during firework events



Ensure microchip and ID tags are up to date



Avoid feeding pets BBQ food or alcohol



Use calming music or white noise to ease stress



Know your nearest shelter’s contact info



If you find a lost pet, check the immediate area—it’s likely the animal lives nearby.

Whether you’re heading to a park, ballfield, or lakeside perch, the Inland Empire has no shortage of ways to celebrate Independence Day 2025. Just plan ahead, stay safe, and don’t forget to protect your furry friends.