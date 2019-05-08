CJUSD Board of Education to fill vacancy

Local Advertisement

The Colton Joint Unified School District is accepting applications to fill an open School Board seat representing the district’s Trustee Area #3, which includes Grand Terrace and parts of southern Colton.

Recently, Board Member Kent Taylor submitted his letter of resignation from the Board of Education effective April 9. At the May 2nd board meeting, the Board of Education unanimously consented to select an appointee to fill his vacancy.

The provisional appointment will take place later this month. The appointee will serve until November 2020, when the seat will be on the ballot in the next general election for a four-year term to end in November 2024.

Applications must be postmarked by Wednesday, May 15th or received in the superintendent’s office at 1212 Valencia Dr. in Colton by 4:30 p.m. on that date. All candidates must meet the eligibility requirements specified in Education Code 35107.

Eligible candidates must be registered voters and live in the school district’s Trustee Area #3, which includes most of Grand Terrace and some southern parts of Colton. A map of the Trustee Area is available for review in the superintendent’s office.

The Board of Education will interview applicants and select an appointee during a special board meeting on May 23 starting at 6:00 p.m. The interviews will be open to the public.

The Board had the option of appointing a replacement for Mr. Taylor or holding a special election, and opted to make an appointment to avoid the cost of a special election. Mr. Taylor was elected in 2016. His term in office would have expired in 2020. Applications are available on the CJUSD website, www.cjusd.net or directly from the superintendent’s office. For additional information, please contact Joanne Medina in the superintendent’s office at (909) 580-6505.