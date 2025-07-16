July 17, 2025

IE COMMUNITY NEWS

El Chicano, Colton Courier, Rialto Record

Governor Newsom Appoints CSUSB Graduate Carson Fajardo as Student Trustee to CSU Board

2 min read
14 hours ago Community News

Rancho Cucamonga resident and Cal State San Bernardino graduate Carson Fajardo is pictured following his appointment by Gov. Newsom to the CSU Board of Trustees, where he will serve a two-year term representing 450,000 students.

Governor Newsom has appointed Cal State San Bernardino student Carson Fajardo to the California State University Board of Trustees for a two-year term.

“This appointment is a privilege and a profound responsibility,” said Fajardo. “As student trustee, I will join a dedicated group of leaders in making critical decisions that shape the future of the CSU — from its fiscal health and long‑term planning, to its policies, priorities and overall direction.”

In May, Fajardo earned a B.A. in administration with a concentration in management from CSUSB’s Jack H. Brown College of Business and Public Administration. This fall, he will begin the Master of Public Administration program. As an undergraduate, Fajardo served two terms as the president of the Associated Students Incorporated (ASI) at CSUSB.

The Rancho Cucamonga resident also serves on the Board of Directors for the Cal State Student Association to advocate for the needs of students on a CSU systemwide level.

“We are extremely proud of Carson Fajardo for being appointed by Gov. Newsom to serve as a CSU Student Trustee,” said CSUSB President Tomás D. Morales. “This appointment reflects his exceptional leadership, dedication to student advocacy and commitment to higher education. I’m confident he will be a strong voice for students across the CSU system, and we are honored to see him represent our campus at the highest level.”

Fajardo was a Presidential Academic Excellence Scholar and a member of the University Honors Program. He formerly served as the programming coordinator for the Residence Halls Association and as the Housing Representative on the ASI Board of Directors. He is also an alumnus of the University of California Summer Institute for Emerging Managers and Leaders, as well as the Panetta Institute for Public Policy.

“I am grateful for this opportunity to contribute to the stewardship of an institution that has shaped my own path,” Fajardo said. “I am looking forward to the chance to serve, to listen and to help ensure that the CSU remains strong, sustainable and impactful for generations of students to come.”

Fajardo began his two-year term at the July 2025 Board of Trustees meeting. As a student trustee, he represents the CSU’s 450,000 students. The 25-member board is responsible for adopting regulations and policies governing the CSU system. ​

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

Rialto Unified Students Paid to Teach Through CTE Program  Backed by Kaiser Permanente Grant 

6 hours ago IECN Staff
2 min read

Missing Grandfather: Naiping Hou, 74, Kidnapped from Rancho Cucamonga Home Amid Rise in Crypto-Targeted Crimes

1 day ago Community News
1 min read

Top 100 Films of the 21st Century—Curated by SBVC Film Professor Lucas Cuny: Op-Ed

1 day ago Guest Op-ed*

You may have missed

2 min read

Rialto Unified Students Paid to Teach Through CTE Program  Backed by Kaiser Permanente Grant 

6 hours ago IECN Staff
2 min read

Governor Newsom Appoints CSUSB Graduate Carson Fajardo as Student Trustee to CSU Board

14 hours ago Community News
2 min read

Retail Theft Down 13% in San Bernardino’s Southern District as Police Ramp Up Felony Enforcement

16 hours ago Manny Sandoval
4 min read

Fontana Resident Purchases, Revives FOX Sports 1270 AM with High School Sports and Digital Focus

1 day ago Manny Sandoval