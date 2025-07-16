Governor Newsom Appoints CSUSB Graduate Carson Fajardo as Student Trustee to CSU Board

Governor Newsom has appointed Cal State San Bernardino student Carson Fajardo to the California State University Board of Trustees for a two-year term.

“This appointment is a privilege and a profound responsibility,” said Fajardo. “As student trustee, I will join a dedicated group of leaders in making critical decisions that shape the future of the CSU — from its fiscal health and long‑term planning, to its policies, priorities and overall direction.”

In May, Fajardo earned a B.A. in administration with a concentration in management from CSUSB’s Jack H. Brown College of Business and Public Administration. This fall, he will begin the Master of Public Administration program. As an undergraduate, Fajardo served two terms as the president of the Associated Students Incorporated (ASI) at CSUSB.

The Rancho Cucamonga resident also serves on the Board of Directors for the Cal State Student Association to advocate for the needs of students on a CSU systemwide level.

“We are extremely proud of Carson Fajardo for being appointed by Gov. Newsom to serve as a CSU Student Trustee,” said CSUSB President Tomás D. Morales. “This appointment reflects his exceptional leadership, dedication to student advocacy and commitment to higher education. I’m confident he will be a strong voice for students across the CSU system, and we are honored to see him represent our campus at the highest level.”

Fajardo was a Presidential Academic Excellence Scholar and a member of the University Honors Program. He formerly served as the programming coordinator for the Residence Halls Association and as the Housing Representative on the ASI Board of Directors. He is also an alumnus of the University of California Summer Institute for Emerging Managers and Leaders, as well as the Panetta Institute for Public Policy.

“I am grateful for this opportunity to contribute to the stewardship of an institution that has shaped my own path,” Fajardo said. “I am looking forward to the chance to serve, to listen and to help ensure that the CSU remains strong, sustainable and impactful for generations of students to come.”

Fajardo began his two-year term at the July 2025 Board of Trustees meeting. As a student trustee, he represents the CSU’s 450,000 students. The 25-member board is responsible for adopting regulations and policies governing the CSU system. ​