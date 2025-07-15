Colton Lights Up the Sky for 138th Birthday Celebration

Thousands of residents gathered at Colton High School Stadium on Saturday, July 12, to celebrate the city’s 138th birthday with music, food, and a grand fireworks finale that lit up the summer sky.

Families filled the stadium with picnic blankets and lawn chairs, enjoying bounce houses, vendor booths, and live performances throughout the day. Children giggled as they chased bubbles and danced to music, while local food vendors served everything from tacos to kettle corn.

Councilmen John Echevarria and Dr. G and Assemblymember Robert Garcia were among those in attendance, showing support for the longtime community tradition.

As night fell, families and children oohed and awed as a spectacular fireworks display launched high above the stadium, ending the evening with bursts of color and thunderous applause.

The event, hosted by the City of Colton, remains a cornerstone of local pride—bringing neighbors together and honoring the city’s rich history.

Colton Councilmen John Echevarria and Dr. G and Assemblymember Robert Garcia with the Colton High School Girls All-Stars at the birthday celebration. ‘

