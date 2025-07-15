Fontana Resident Purchases, Revives FOX Sports 1270 AM with High School Sports and Digital Focus

Fontana resident Brian Arrington has officially purchased and re-launched FOX Sports 1270 AM/Palm Springs, giving the station new life with a strong emphasis on high school sports coverage, grassroots programming, and nationwide accessibility via the iHeart Radio app.

Arrington took over the station on January 1, 2025, and soft-launched programming in April with the help of his family, who now work alongside him to operate the station.

“This is already a family-owned and operated effort,” said Arrington. “If I’m going to bring people in, I myself need to know how to do everything. So right now I’m doing everything from running commercials, running the board, and even fixing toilets.”

His wife, Brandi Arrington, who works in the nursing field, helps manage operations and serves as a trusted advisor. Their daughter, Briana Arrington, offered crucial insight that helped shape the station’s digital pivot.

“She told me, ‘Dad, we don’t listen to music on the radio—where’s the link?’ That changed everything,” Brian said. “Now, we always tell people to find us on the iHeart Radio app.”

Their sons, Brian Arrington Jr. and Brandon Arrington, are also instrumental to the station’s operations. Brandon, 21, handles audio production and board operations, while Brian Jr. is studying computer technology and helps with network programming and tech infrastructure.

From left: Brian Arrington, Brandi Arrington, Briana Arrington, and Brandon Arrington all play a vital role in the operations of FOX Sports 1270 AM.

The new programming lineup includes national shows like The Dan Patrick Show and The Herd with Colin Cowherd, but Arrington is focused on building out original, locally-driven content.

“Our primary focus is high school sports,” he said. “But we’ll still run pro content—and we’re building a local 4 to 7 PM drive-time show that speaks directly to the community.”

On August 19, 2025, the station will debut its new local drive-time show, Danny B Happy Hour, offering Coachella Valley-centered sports commentary and interviews.

A centerpiece of that effort is the Coachella Valley Sports Report, a weekend program covering 14 high schools throughout Palm Springs, La Quinta, Indio, Cathedral City, Rancho Mirage, Xavier Prep, and others. The station is also broadcasting Palm Springs Power Division I college baseball games and plans to host a media day for all high school sports teams next month.

The station’s current daily schedule is as follows:

(Monday – Friday)

3am-6am PT Two Pros and a Cup of Joe with LaVar Arrington, Brady Quinn & Jonas Knox

6am-9pm PT The Dan Patrick Show

9am-12pm PT The Herd with Colin Cowherd

12pm-2pm PT The Doug Gottlieb Show

2pm-4pm PT Covino & Rich

4pm-7pm PT The Odd Couple With Rob Parker & Kelvin Washington

7pm-11pm PT The Jason Smith Show With Mike Harmon

11pm-3am PT The Ben Maller Show

Saturday

11am-12pm PT The Coachella Valley Sports Report with Coach B

12pm-1pm PT The National Prep Sports Report with Coach B

Arrington’s background in broadcasting spans more than a decade. He previously served as an on-air personality for FOX Sports AM 1350 in Riverside, 98.9 FM in Las Vegas, and 910 AM in Phoenix. His career began at KCAA in San Bernardino, where he co-hosted for two years before launching his own show and building a following across Southern California.

“We started doing high school all-star games, banquets, and even scholarships,” said Arrington. “That’s when we knew grassroots was the way to grow, even in radio.”

He now hosts the National Prep Sports Report, which he plans to expand beyond Palm Springs into Las Vegas and potentially Phoenix. The show aims to treat high school athletes with the same spotlight as professionals—many of whom now boast name, image, and likeness deals and millions of followers on social media.

“These kids are building brands,” he said. “And we want to cover them like professionals.”

Arrington, a Downey High School Class of 1993 graduate, moved his family to Fontana in 2005 as they began looking for a permanent home. All three of his children have graduated from Etiwanda High School.

Despite challenges in launching a station—including the financial strain of taking equity from their Fontana home—Arrington says the sacrifice has been worth it.

“The toughest part is getting people to believe in sales and advertising,” he said. “But this is something tangible. My daughter told me she’s proud of me. That made it all worth it.”

And while his wife Brandi isn’t a sports fan herself, Arrington credits her steady guidance as essential to his vision.

“She’ll tell me whether something makes sense or not,” he said. “Everyone in some form or fashion is connected to sports—even if they don’t like it.”

Arrington maintains that AM radio remains vital, especially for sports content.

“There’s this misconception that AM isn’t important,” he said. “But the data shows sports programming does really well. People still want a local voice—and that’s what we’re delivering.”

Listeners can tune in to FOX Sports 1270 AM throughout the Coachella Valley and as far as Beaumont and Banning, or stream globally via the iHeart Radio app.Follow @foxsportsps on Instagram and X, or visit foxsportspalmsprings.com for streaming, schedules, and local coverage updates.