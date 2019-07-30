Comic Ventriloquist Joe Gandelman at the Feldheym Central Library

Local Advertisement

The Feldheym Central Library will present Comic Ventriloquist Joe Gandelman & Friends as the final program for the annual summer reading program. This free show will be in the Bing Wong Auditorium at the Feldheym Central Library, 555 W. 6th Street on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 3 PM.

Ventriloquist Joe Gandelman does showsthat are famous for being fast-moving, with a BIG cast of high-visual wooden and puppet characters plus his famous lip sync number where Joe “throws” his voice into volunteers. All of his shows are packed with laughs, quick segments, and character interaction.The audience will learn trade secrets of ventriloquism and puppetry.

This free program is sponsored by the Friends of the San Bernardino Public Library. For more information call 909.381.8235 or 909-887.4494 or visit www.sbpl.org or www.facebook.com/SBPLfriends/