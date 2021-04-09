Community Health centers receive over $10.2 million in American Rescue Plan funding

Local Advertisement

Rep. Pete Aguilar announced that three San Bernardino County community health centers and health care providers will receive a total of $10,210,625 in American Rescue Plan funds to expand COVID-19 vaccination access and care. This round of funding is targeted to provide relief to lower-income communities and ensure health equity. The resources stem from the American Rescue Plan, President Biden’s landmark law to help American communities beat the coronavirus crisis. Aguilar helped pass the American Rescue Plan on March 10, 2021.

As a result of the American Rescue Plan becoming law, the following Inland Empire Community Health centers and providers will receive funding:

• SAC Health System: $5,526,125

• Inland Behavioral and Health Services: $1,822,750

• County of San Bernardino: $2,861,750

“I was proud to help pass the American Rescue Plan because it delivers this type of direct relief to communities like ours. Throughout this crisis, community health centers have taken the lead to ensure every Inland Empire resident has access to high quality care. Now, they’ll have the funding they need to continue expanding health care services and vaccination access to help us stamp out this virus and get our community moving again,” said Aguilar.

“We are so grateful for this funding as it will go directly to expand the services to our patients and communities we serve. SAC Health System and our health care partners will use this funding to provide much-needed health care to the most fragile residents in our region. We are thankful to Congressman Aguilar for his support of community health centers, and for this additional funding to improve the health of those who trust in us to provide high-quality health care to the residents of the 31st Congressional District,” said Dr. Jason Lohr, CEO of SAC Health System.