County moves on Bloomington’s new housing development expansion, Ayala Park relocation

The County is moving forward to secure funding to expand its award-winning affordable housing development in Bloomington along with monies and property to relocate Ayala Park adjacent to the new homes.

During its January 9th meeting the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors approved staff’s recommendation to submit a grant application requesting $3 million from the state to help fund Phase III of the Bloomington Grove and Lillian Court community and the Ayala Park relocation. The County and joint applicant, Bloomington III Housing Partners, LP, are seeking the maximum dollars allowable for the project based upon the California Department of Housing and Community Development’s guidelines for capital improvement and qualified infill projects.

If awarded, the monies will be used to establish and relocate utilities and infrastructure for the expansion as well as to transfer and develop the park. Last month the Board of Supervisors approved the acquisition of two residential properties on Marygold Avenue that sit alongside the 190-unit housing complex, which includes amenities for families and 55+ active adults, and a public library.

“I appreciate my colleagues’ continued support for this project and the outstanding job our staff, along with all the public and private partners, are doing to allow us to provide such impressive affordable housing and amenities in Bloomington,” said San Bernardino County Supervisor Josie Gonzales, who represents residents living in the unincorporated area.

Input shared during Bloomington Community Plan workshops voiced a desire for such housing in the community and identified the two acquired properties as an ideal new location for Ayala Park that now sits on Valley Boulevard, just north of the I-10 freeway.

As a necessary complement to the County’s grant application for $3 million in state funding, Assemblymember Eloise Reyes is pushing through her bill AB 1330 to help with the park’s relocation.

“From environmental and community development perspectives we now know so much more,” said Supervisor Gonzales. “Where the park sits now – between the freeway and a busy boulevard – simply is not a healthy place for families and children to gather and play. Moving Ayala Park to this safer, healthier location within the community will enable residents to truly enjoy outdoor activities with friends and family,” she added. ￼

“Assemblymember Reyes’ bill will definitely help make the park’s relocation an easier lift for the County. I appreciate her efforts to make the Ayala Park transfer happen for the residents whom we both serve,” said Gonzales.

Both state and federal dollars are needed for the Ayala Park Relocation Project. The County expects to hear in May 2018 if its $3 million grant application is approved for funding.