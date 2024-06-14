Rialto Unified Child Nutrition Hosts Annual Kick-off BBQ Event at Frisbie Park

On Friday, June 6th, the spirit of community and togetherness filled Frisbie Park as Rialto Unified Child Nutrition hosted its annual Kick-off BBQ event, serving nearly 1,500 meals. Each year, during the first week of summer break, this event by RUSD Child Nutrition continues to grow in size and vibrancy. This year, Rialto’s award-winning Summer program saw remarkable participation and support, solidifying its position as a cornerstone of the community’s summer activities.

After months of planning and the perseverance of Rialto’s dedicated nutrition professionals, the annual kick-off BBQ event came to fruition with the support of dedicated volunteers. Partnering with the City of Rialto, various county programs, school nutrition vendors, local farmers, master gardeners, and educational opportunities offered by the district, the event provided a diverse range of experiences for families. This collaboration ensured plenty to see, do, and learn, making the event an engaging and enriching platform for the community.

The Summer Feeding kick-off event was further honored by visits from representatives of Congressman Pete Aguilar, Assembly Majority Leader Eloise Gomez Reyes, and Senator Ochoa-Bogh’s offices, along with San Bernardino County Supervisor Joe Baca Jr., Rialto Council member Joe Baca, Mayor Pro Tem Andy Carrizales, and Mayor Deborah Robertson. Their presence underscored the importance of community support and highlighted the significant impact of school nutrition programs.

The USDA also participated in the event, acknowledging Rialto Unified’s commitment to using high-quality ingredients. The district proudly served walking tacos made with USDA ground beef and shredded cheddar cheese alongside various fresh DOD fruits and vegetables, including blueberries, tangerines, cherries, and corn on the cob. This focus on fresh, nutritious food was a central theme of the event.

Left to Right: Acting Superintendent Dr. Edward D’Souza, USDA representative MaryKay Gominger, and Lead Child Nutrition Agent Fausat Rahman-Davies.



“It fills my heart to see such an amazing turnout,” said Fausat Rahman-Davies, Lead Child Nutrition Agent. “Events like this are crucial for ensuring that our children have access to nutritious meals even when school is not in session.”

The event’s resounding success was a testament to the hard work of numerous volunteers and the unwavering support of our community. The generous contributions from No Kid Hungry, which funded meals for adults accompanying children, further underscored the collective effort that made this event a triumph. This collaboration, which was a true reflection of the community’s spirit, exemplified the positive impact that concerted community efforts can have on our shared goals.

Rialto Unified School District will continue to offer free lunches to all children aged 1-18 through its Summer Feeding Program. More information about the district’s programs can be found at rialtousd.org.