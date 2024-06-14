Rep. Aguilar Announces $1.6 Million to Lower Energy Costs for Affordable Housing Residents

Today, Rep. Pete Aguilar announced that Neighborhood Partnership Housing Service, Inc. (NPHS) will receive $1,666,279 in federal funding to make critical infrastructure upgrades for affordable housing units.

The funding will be used to make improvements such as plumbing, roofing, weatherization and other energy conservation upgrades to affordable housing units. This will make the units safer and more resilient to extreme weather events, and significantly lower energy costs for residents.

“It is my top priority to lower the cost of housing so that folks who want to live here and be a part of our community are able to do so,” Rep. Pete Aguilar said. “I’m proud to have fought for this funding to lower energy costs in affordable housing units while improving resident safety.”

“On behalf of the communities that will benefit from this investment, I extend my deepest gratitude to Congressman Aguilar for his unwavering support. The Community Project Funding award will play a crucial role in our mission to preserve affordable housing units in the City of San Bernardino,” stated Clemente Mojica, CEO of Neighborhood Partnership Housing Services, Inc. “This support not only strengthens our community but also ensures that more families have access to safe and affordable housing. Thank you, Congressman Aguilar, for championing housing affordability.”

Since 2023, Rep. Aguilar has announced over $72 million for affordable housing developments in the Inland Empire. These investments range from increasing the supply of affordable housing to renovating affordable housing units.

Rep. Aguilar also helped pass the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2024 into law, which included over $17 million in federal investments for 15 local projects across the region Rep. Aguilar represents in Congress.