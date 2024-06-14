Transworld Business Welcomes New Ontario, California Office to Serve Local Entrepreneurs

Transworld Business Advisors, a top brokerage consulting firm, has opened a new office serving the vibrant Southern California communities in and around Ontario. The franchise office is run by Jeff Konieczko and Jenna Roesch, a dynamic couple bringing unmatched expertise and passion to the region’s business landscape.

Transworld Business Advisors is a network of brokerage firms offering a standardized approach to buying and selling businesses and commercial properties, ensuring maximum value for clients. Transworld provides a turnkey solution for individuals seeking to build successful businesses while maintaining a fulfilling lifestyle. It’s part of the United Franchise Group® (UFG) family of affiliated brands giving access to a global network and decades in the franchise industry.

Ontario will be the office’s primary focus due to its significant market presence, but advisors will also work with clients in nearby Upland, Chino and Montclair.

“We are thrilled to bring Transworld Business Advisors to Ontario,” said Jeff. “Our mission is to help local businesses and the community with our Win/Win/Win approach: We help sellers win by achieving the highest possible sale price for their business; We help buyers win by providing them with thriving businesses they can make their own; We help the community win by keeping businesses operational, ensuring beloved local icons remain part of the community rather than closing down when owners need an exit strategy. By leveraging Transworld’s proven systems and our dedication to client success, we believe we can make a meaningful impact on our community.”

Jeff, who has lived in the Inland Empire since 1976 and has deep roots in the region, boasts over 30 years of experience in the distribution industry. He turned around a struggling franchise for another brand and was named Rookie Franchise of the Year in his first year of operation before selling it for four times the purchase price. He holds a master’s degree in organizational leadership, a bachelor’s degree in business administration, and is a certified supply chain professional.

Jenna has over 15 years of experience in residential real estate sales. She led her own team of agents in Austin, Texas, for four years before returning to Southern California. A graduate of California Polytechnic University, Pomona, with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a focus on marketing, Jenna is also a certified mindset coach. She has spent the last four years coaching entrepreneurs through her business, Elite Venture Solutions.

“Our decision to join Transworld Business Advisors was driven by our shared belief in the power of entrepreneurship,” Jenna stated. “Starting from the ground up in both my real estate and coaching businesses, I know how hard it is to build something from scratch. This experience helps me relate to sellers who have invested years into their businesses and to buyers who can see the advantages of acquiring an existing, thriving business rather than starting anew. We are excited to leverage the resources and support provided by Transworld to help businesses thrive and contribute to the economic growth of Ontario and its neighboring communities.”

Jeff and Jenna’s commitment to the community is evident in their active involvement. The couple are not just partners in business but in life as well. They plan to get married soon. They reside in Rancho Cucamonga and spend much of their free time supporting Jeff’s daughter Chloe through her Wrestling and Softball teams.