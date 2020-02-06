Countywide Teacher Recruitment Fair set for Feb. 29

Local Advertisement

Twenty-eight K-12 schools and districts, as well as institutes of higher education, are scheduled to participate in the annual San Bernardino Countywide Teacher Recruitment Fair that will be held on Feb. 29 at the National Orange Show in San Bernardino.

The event is a collaboration among the San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools California Teachers Association and district superintendents with 23 K-12 schools and districts participating. In addition, five local colleges and universities will have representatives at the event, which will be held in the Valencia Room at the National Orange Show (930 S. Arrowhead Ave.) from 9 a.m. to noon on Feb. 29.

Recruitment for applicant teachers is for all grade levels — as well as subject areas — of K-12 education, and districts may hold interviews on site. For applicants to register online for the event, go to: https://sbcss.k12oms.org/66-182092. The deadline for applicants to register is Feb. 28.

Among the K-12 local educational agencies scheduled to have representatives at the event include: Adelanto; Apple Valley; Barstow; Chaffey; Chino Valley; Colton; Etiwanda; Fontana; Hesperia; Morongo; Mountain View; Ontario-Montclair; Oro Grande; Redlands; Rialto; Rim of the World; San Bernardino City; San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools and its Norton Science and Language Academy; Silver Valley; Snowline; Upland; and Victor Elementary.

Among higher education institutions participating: Barstow Community College, Brandman University, Cal State San Bernardino, Claremont Graduate and the University of Redlands.

For more information about the Teacher Recruitment Fair, call 909.386.9561.