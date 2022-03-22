CSUSB hosts ribbon cutting of 120,000-sq. ft. student union, announces Posthumous Honorary Doctorate for San Manuel’s founding leader

Local Advertisement

The $90 million Santos Manuel Student Union North (SMSU North) hosted its ribbon cutting on March 17, in front of an estimated 500 person crowd, which included university officials, San Manuel Band of Mission Indians (SMBMI) Business Committee and tribal citizens, local dignitaries, students and staff.

“It used to pain me when I’d walk into our Student Union South building and see students sitting on the floor; today, this new facility mitigates that issue. The new SMSU North consists of a multi-purpose ballroom, which is twice the size of the existing SMSU Conference Center, it features an eight-lane bowling alley, game room, a pub, food service, lounge areas, collaborative spaces for student organizations and support centers, and the new Coyote Bookstore,” said CSUSB President Tomás D. Morales.

It was also stated that the new student union is twice the size of its predecessor, which includes a 12,000 square foot conference room and a burger joint that happens to be a student favorite, The Habit Burger Grill.

The San Manuel Bird Singers sharing traditional songs with the CSUSB community.

During the ceremony, Morales announced plans to award a Posthumous Honorary Doctorate to Santos Manuel on May 20, SMBMI’s founding leader, and a revered visionary who arose in the darkest hour and ensured the survival of his ancestors and the Tribe.

“This land that we’re standing on today is our ancestral territory, so this acknowledgment is really touching for our Tribe. Education and equal opportunity for all is a value that has been instilled in us for many generations. When we first started our conversations with the University a number of years ago, we didn’t really have a vision for our relationship. But, the Tribe always had a vision of how we wanted to help the community,” said Ken Ramirez, chairman of SMBMI.

For more information, visit https://www.csusb.edu/smsu/smsu-north