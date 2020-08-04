CSUSB introduces ‘Coyote Mariachi Ensemble’ course this fall

Local Advertisement

Starting fall semester, the Department of Music at Cal State San Bernardino will offer the “Coyote Mariachi Ensemble,” a new class open to any student regardless of major, who sings or plays violin, viola, cello, double bass, B-flat trumpet, harp, guitar, vihuela or guitarron.

Enrollment in the class, which is course number MUS 3834-01, is by audition only. Students must be comfortable with singing, playing their instruments, learning by ear and reading music.

The class will feature mariachi specialists as guest artists and lecturers. Students will have the opportunity to sing and play mariachi music, and learn about the history, culture, music and fashion of mariachi.

The Mexican mariachi was the distinctive version of the Spanish theatrical orchestra of violins, harp and guitars, which developed in and around Jalisco. It is the music is of the country people; it celebrates their struggles, joys and growth of the people. Mariachi music is often present at important events and celebrations in the lives of the Latino people. It is common to listen to the mariachis at baptisms, weddings, on holidays, and even at funerals. Mariachi music originated in the Mexican state of Jalisco, according to popular legend in the town of Cocula, in the 19th century.

The class will meet on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7-8:15 p.m. Students may enroll in the course once they have completed an audition.