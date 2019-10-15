CSUSB Pfau Library hosts Chess Tournament on October 19

The John M. Pfau Library at Cal State San Bernardino will hold a chess tournament for players of all skill levels on Saturday, Oct. 19.
The competition will take place from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. in room PL-5005 (Library Multimedia Center) with lunch from noon-1 p.m. Each chess match will be time-controlled.
“We invite the campus and broader community to join us for the tournament, and look forward to a day of friendly competition,” said Cesar Caballero, dean of the Pfau Library, who founded the Pfau Library Chess Club.
First, second and third place cash prizes in the amounts of $100, $75 and $50 will be awarded in each of the following categories: beginner, intermediate and advanced.
The Pfau Library Chess Club is open to all CSUSB students, staff and faculty, as well as members of the general public.
To RSVP, visit library.csusb.edu/chessclub.