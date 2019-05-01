Eco Rap Superhero spreads message of conservation, sustainability to Colton students

Local Advertisement

Engaging and dynamic, Mr. Eco Superhero, aka Brett Edwards, is an environmental rap superhero who travels the country inspiring students to be environmental leaders and stewards.

This is the third year Mr. Eco has been to Colton; his last stop over the two-week tour was at Cooley Ranch Elementary on Monday, Apr. 29.

The environmental rap superhero focuses on empowering youth through music to be environmental leaders.

His songs range from “Straw Wars” and “Bag Monster”, which explain why single-use plastic straws and bags are so harmful to the environment, to “Litterbug” and “Save It For Later”, which gets kids thinking about properly disposing of trash and ways they can reduce food waste.

Through this artistic message, students learn the importance of waste diversion, the lifecycle of resources and care for the environment.

As part of its ongoing sustainability plan, the City of Colton enlisted The EcoHero Show to creatively reach the area’s young citizens in hopes of building a more sustainable future on a local, national and global level.

According to Jessica Sutorus, City of Colton Environmental Conservation Supervisor, it’s important to teach children about the importance of recycling and sustainability while they’re young.

“To catch a mind of a child and change their behavior is much faster than that of an adult,” said Sutorus, “It’s easier to capture a child and to teach and train them about better ways of sustainability.”

In addition to education, the main message imparted to the student audiences of The EcoHero Show is that they are the heroes of the show, who know they can change the world if they believe in themselves and act on that belief.

The EcoHero Show has performed at over 800+ schools in front of more than 440,000 students in five countries and Mr. Eco is a GRAMMY voting member and balloted artist.

The show was sponsored through the CalRecycle City/County Payment Fund, allocated to each city based on its CRV redemption values.