Flor’s Diner menudo is a signature, sells over 80 pounds per week

Flor’s Diner, a family style favorite in the Colton community, has been operating in the city for over five years.

The restaurant shares an array of signature Mexican dishes including menudo and a chile verde omelet, along with many American food options, including French toast and biscuits and gravy.

“Flor’s Diner is one of three restaurants owned and operated by Magdalena Rebollar, an inspiring woman who is an immigrant from Mexico and has brought so many unique family recipes to share with our guests from Colton and beyond,” said Jackie Medina, Flor’s Diner assistant manager.

One of the favorites at Flor’s Diner is its top sirloin steak and eggs, while another popular dish is the chicken fried steak.

One of those special recipes is its chile verde omelet, which features a green chili sauce, large pieces of pork, avocado, sour cream and veggies, but the one item that sells out almost every single week is their menudo.

“Our menudo is so delicious. The menudo is an old family recipe, we sell it every Saturday and Sunday; and it always sells out,” continued Medina.

The menudo is prepared every week over a span of three days to ensure quality and flavor.

“We cut the meat into pieces every Thursday and we put the meat into process to clean it for 24 hours. Then we cook the menudo fresh on Saturday and Sunday morning, which takes about two or three hours; all of this helps with the flavor. We’re in the season where we are beginning to sell a lot of menudo, especially with this cooler weather,” Medina said.

With over 80 pounds of menudo sold per week, it’s evident this restaurant is here to stay as it’s also recently made operational adjustments to cope with the current COVID-19 climate.

“We accept walk-ins, but since the start of the pandemic, our guests have the ability to call ahead and order by phone. We also offer Door Dash and Grub Hub for their convenience,” Medina said.

Flor’s Diner is one of three restaurants owned by the family, the other two include Highland Cafe in Highland and Baseline Burger in San Bernardino.

Flor’s Diner is open everyday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is located at 821 W. Valley Blvd, Colton. For more information, visit www.florsdinercafe.com.