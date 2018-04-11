GC April 12, 2018

Workshops:

Saturday, April 14 – PoetrIE will host its fifth Sin Filtro workshop with Nikia Chaney at the Garcia Center for the Arts, 536 W. 11th Street, San Bernardino at 5:00 p.m. This event is followed by readings and conversations with Nikia Chaney and Rob Hyers at 6:00 p.m. Chaney is the current Inlandia Literary Laureate and is recipient of numerous grants and awards. Hyers is writer of short stories, a publisher and author of both fiction and non-fiction. Participants will have the opportunity to share their work at the beginning of the reading.

Saturday, April 14 – the City of San Bernardino Water Department presents Water-Saving Gardens Workshop Middle College High School, 1260 W. Esperanza Street (Multipurpose Room) from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. This free workshop will teach participants how to transform an outdoor space into a sustainable, water saving garden. Topics covered: landscape design, irrigation, plant selection, edible gardening and more. For information and to RSVP call: 909.384.5141.

Thursdays, April 19, & 26 – the A.K. Smiley Library is offering a free four-week basic computer class from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. at the Smiley Library Assembly Room, 125 W. Vine Street, Redlands. For information call: 909.798.7565.

Saturday, April 21 – Lynette Davis, local educator, editor and author will present “It’s Time to Tell Your Story “, a free 90-minute interactive workshop to help individuals tell their (non-fiction) stories from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. in the Kellogg Room B of the Feldheym Library, 555 West 6th Street, San Bernardino. There will be light refreshments and drawings for Starbucks and Amazon cards. For information on the workshop contact lynettedaviswrites@gmail.com. To contact the library call: 909.381.8235.

Theatre:

April 13 – May 13 – LifeHouse Theatre, 1135 Church Street, Redlands presents “Joseph” on weekends opening Saturday, April 13 at 7:30 p.m. This musical blends drama and adventure in a story of faith and love that overcomes murder, betrayal and slavery. Performances on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., with 2:15 p.m. performances on Saturday and Sunday. For ticket information call: 909.335.3037 or visit: lifehousetheater.com.

Exhibits:

Now – April 15 – the San Bernardino County Museum & Victor Valley Museum present Train Days! On display are model & modular trains, railroad artifacts, history and science, activities for kids, families and model train enthusiasts. At the Redlands museum, model train layouts will be running throughout the museum and a trackless train will be available for ticketed rides on the weekends. Train clubs will be leading instructions on module building. Additional family programming is scheduled on weekends between 12:00 and 4:00 p.m. Food will be available for purchase. For information visit: www.sbcounty.gov/museum.

Now – May 19 – the Robert and Frances Fullerton Museum of Art ( RAFFMA) at Cal State San Bernardino presents “All Too Human: The Art of Mark Strickland”. The exhibit will feature emotional and moving artwork highlighting Strickland’s longtime exploration of the human condition. In conjunction with the exhibition, an Artist Talk is slated for Thursday, April 19 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and will include a mix of music, discussion and live painting. For information call 909.537.3373 or email smaclean@csusb.edu.

Save the Date:

Saturday, April 14 – the Inland Empire Intersectional Youth Conference will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at San Bernardino Valley College, 701 S. Mount Vernon. This free event is aimed at youth 12 – 18. Featured speakers from the LGBTQ community, a Resource/Health Fair, and workshops on topics range from environmental justice to mental health to poetry. A free breakfast and lunch will be offered to youth who reserve online ( eventbrite.com).

Saturday, April 14 – the Mojave Narrows Regional Park, 18000 Yates Road, Victorville presents Trout Derby for Kids from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Pelican Lake. Kids ages 7 to 15 are invited to compete for $1,000 in prizes during their very own series of fishing derbies. The 25 biggest trout reel-in will earn prizes, including fishing equipment and other gifts. Trophies will be awarded for first through third place and a special award for the smallest fish caught. Participants must provide their own fishing equipment for the derby. The fee is $5 per child and a $10 vehicle entry. For information call: 909.387.2461.

Sunday, April 15 – the Tzu Chi Mobile Food Pantry will be hosting another Free Food Distribution from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Indian Springs High School, 650 Del Rosa Drive, San Bernardino. Fresh fruit and vegetables are part of the distribution and it’s on a first-come, first- served basis. Participants are urged to bring their own bags. For information contact the Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation at 909. 447.7799 x 455 or visit www.tzuchi.us.

Monday, April 16 – the Tzu Mobile Food Pantry will hold Free Food Distribution from 12:00 to 1:30 p.m. at Jones Elementary School, 700 North F Street, San Bernardino. Fresh fruit and vegetables are part of the distribution and it’s on a first-come, first-served basis. Participants are urged to bring their own bags. For information contact the Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation at 909.447.7799 x 455 o visit www.tzichi.us.

Wednesday, April 18 – Bonnes Meres Auxiliary of the Children’s Fund will hold its Annual Birthday Luncheon at 11:00 a.m. at the Redlands Country Club, 1749 Garden Street. Proceeds from this event provide a birthday gift for each of the 4,600+ children in foster care in San Bernardino County. Lunch attendees are asked to bring an unwrapped gift for a child ages (1 – 18 ) to the luncheon. For information and to make a donation visit: squareup.com/store/bonnes-Meres.

Thursday, April 19 – the Humane Society of San Bernardino, 374 W. Orange Show Road, presents Art Has Gone to the Dogs…and Cats! Art Show & Auction starting at 6:30 p.m. The artwork may be viewed prior to the action starting April 10 to 13 and April 16 to 18 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at the Humane Society. This free event will support Humane Society programs and services. For information call: 909.386.1400.

Thursdays, April 19 & 26 – San Bernardino Sings Folksongs will be held at the Garcia Center for the Arts, 11Th Street at 3:00 p.m. The public is invited to come and sing with the group and enjoy some stress-free time. For information call Joyce Seeger at 909.882.1372.

Friday, April 20 – the San Bernardino Valley College Foundation presents the 8th Annual San Bernardino Valley College Foundation & Athletics Golf Tournament at Arrowhead Country Club, 3433 Parkside Drive, San Bernardino. registration and putting contest at 12:00 p.m. with a 1:00 p.m. shotgun start. Dinner Buffet, Awards and Opportunity Drawing at 6:00 p.m. for information and sponsorships call: 909.384.4471.

Friday, April 20 – the Redlands Quality of Life Department presents Movies in the Park: Coco at Ed Hales Park, State Street & 5th Street in Downtown Redlands. Activities start at 6:00 p.m. with screening at approximately 7:30 p.m. Movie goers are encouraged to arrive early and to bring your own lawn chair and blankets. For information call: 909.798.7572 or email: recreationstaff@cityofredlands.org Future movies include: Cars 3 (May 18) and The Lego Ninjago Movie (June 29).

Saturday, April 21 – Earth Day

Saturday, April 21 – the 6th Annual Tamale Festival will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at 3885 Market Street, Riverside. This family friendly event features music, food and a day of sharing the Latino-culture experience.

Saturday, April 21 – the Women’s Club of Rialto presents its 2018 Annual Fashion Show & Luncheon: Springtime in Paris at 11:30 a.m. at the Grace Vargas Senior Center, 1411 S. Riverside Ave. Proceeds benefit high school scholarships and community projects. For information call Kathy Holm at 909.874.3171 or Janet Story at 909.725.9709.

Saturday, April 21 – the Court Appointed Special Advocates (C.A.S.A.) will hold its 11th Annual Heart of a Hero Run at Glen Helen Regional Park, 2555 Glen Helen Parkway, San Bernardino from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Lunch from In-N-Out is included, plus run giveaways, access to all family activities and carnival games. Entertainment featuring Spider Man Vs. Venom from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Proceeds support C.A.S.A.’s efforts to recruit 100 new volunteers to serve as advocates and mentors for youth in foster care. Participants are encouraged to wear Hero costumes. For information call Cesar Navarrete at 909. 881.6760 or email cesar@casaofsb.org.

Favorite Quote:

“Women who are interested in pursuing bachelor’s and master degrees – especially in STEM fields – benefit from starting at a community college. They offer an affordable education, with flexible schedules and degrees close to home.”