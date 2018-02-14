GC February 15, 2018

Workshops:

February 26; March 5, 12 and 19; April 2, 9, and 16 – AARP Tax Aide will provide free tax preparation from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. to all seniors by appointment only at the Joslyn Center, 21 Grant Street, Redlands. For information and to make an appointment call 909.798.7550.

February 21 and 28; March 7, 14, 21 and 28; April 4 and 11 – AARP Tax Aide will provide free tax preparation to all seniors by appointment only from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Redlands Community Center, 111 W. Lugonia. For information and to make an appointment call: 909.798.7579.

Exhibits:

February 17 – May 19 – the Robert and Frances Fullerton Museum of Art ( RAFFMA) at Cal State San Bernardino presents “All Too Human: The Art of Mark Strickland”. The exhibit will feature emotional and moving artworks highlighting Strickland’s longtime exploration of the human condition. In conjunction with the exhibition, an Artist Talk is slated for Thursday, April 19 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and will include a mix of music, discussion and live painting. For information call 909.537.3373 or email smaclean@csusb.edu.

Now to February 18 – the Inland Empire Museum of Art, 1334 North Benson Avenue, Upland, presents its exhibition “Moon of Many Pedals”. Featured artists: Sumi Foley, Penny McElroy, Snezana Saraswati Petrovic, and Cindy Rinne who, in their works, capture the essence of change, cycles, pilgrimage, and harmony with all creations done in color, luminance, and texture. There are a variety of scales resembling the waxing, full, waning, and new moon. Pedals fall in strips of silk, layers of images over light, collage of cultures, people in nature, and stories of soothsayers. The exhibit will run until February 18th. For information and for by appointment viewing call: 909.941.3993.

Now to Sunday, February 25 – the Ontario Museum of History & Art, 225 S. Euclid Ave., presents Diversity and Inclusion: The Influence of African-American Art in Southern California. This free admission exhibit highlights the diversity of artistic styles and visions of regional artists and the influence of the raw and expressive beauty of the African American experience. An Exhibit Reception and Artist Talk will be held on Saturday, January 27 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. For information call: 909.395.2510.

Now to March 4 – the Riverside Art Museum (RAM) presents Chicano artist Rogelio Gutierrez l Una Noche Chicano: Novelas, Peliculas, Chocolate y Avena. Although this exhibition is laced with Mexican/Chicano symbolism and imagery like frijol pots, huaraches, and the Virgin de Guadalupe, Gutierrez’s work points to the similarities that people from this country share as they establish a place they call home. RAM is located at 3425 Mission In Ave, Riverside. For information call: 951.684.7111 or info@riversideartmuseum.org.

Now to March 4 – the Ontario Museum of History & Art, 225 S. Euclid Ave, presents Lunar New Year: Blossoms of Spring exhibit showcasing Chinese calligraphy and brush painting of the multiethnic group Sea of Ink Society in honor of the Lunar New Year, a celebration of life. The exhibit is curated by Shantien Tom Chow. There will also be a workshop on Chinese Calligraphy on Saturday, February 24 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Reservations are required for this free workshop as space is limited. For information call: 909.395.2510 or email: museuminfo@ontarioca.gov or visit: www.ontarioca.gov/museum.

Now – December 11, 2018 – the California State University San Bernardino Anthropology presents “InlDignity” an exhibit aimed at exploring and dismantling intolerance through the experiences of Inland Empire residents. In/Dignity takes its title from a double entendre simultaneously reading as a single word – indignity – and two separate words – in dignity. These two meanings capture precisely what the exhibit examines: experiences with oppression, discrimination, bigotry, exclusion, stigma, and prejudice, and simultaneously the pride and self-respect that is necessary for everyone facing injustice. The Museum is located in the university’s College of Social and Behavioral Sciences building’s third floor, room SB-306. The Museum is open 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday-Friday. For information and to arrange tours call the museum director at 909.537.5505 or visit: https://csbs.csusb.edu/anthropolgy-museum. Admission is free, parking is $6.00.

Save the Date:

Saturday, February 17 – the San Bernardino Symphony Guild presents “The Night of January 16”, a play by Ayn Rand and an Interactive Theater Experience, presented by the Rialto Players at the Sandra R. Courtney Community Playhouse, 150 E. San Bernardino Ave., Rialto. Doors open at 6:30 with performance at 7:00 p.m. RSVP to Donna Call at calidonnacall@gmail.com.

Saturday & Sunday, February 17 & 18 – the San Bernardino County Museum, 2024 Orange Tree Lane, Redlands presents Arthropolooza – the Ultimate Bugfest from 12:00 to 4:00 p.m. This kid friendly event will explore relationships among insects, arachnids, myriapods and others. Special guests will be on hand to answer questions as well as family fun activities. Children under five are free and parking is free. For information visit: www.sbcountymuseum.org.

Sunday, February 18 – the Tzu Chi Foundation’s Mobile Food Pantry will hold a Free Food Distribution at Indian Springs High School, 650 N. Del Rosa Dr., San Bernardino from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. Food is limited and will include fresh items. Distribution is on a first-come, first-served and participants are urged to bring their own bags. For information call: 909.447.7799 x 455 or visit: www.tzuchi.us.

Monday, February 19 – the Tzu Chi Foundation’s Mobile Food Pantry will hold a Free Food Distribution at Jones Elementary School, 700 N. F Street, San Bernardino, from 12:00 to 1:30 p.m. Food is limited and will include fresh items. distribution is on a first-come, first-served basis and participants are urged to bring their own bags. For information call: 909.447.7799 x 455 or visit: www.tzucchini.us.

February 23 – San Bernardino Generation Now (SBGN) presents Spirits & Arts, an evening of creativity and social connection from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the Garcia Center for the Arts, 536 West 11th Street. Attendees will be guided by a local artist. No previous experience is needed other than a positive attitude and a willingness to have fun. Fee includes painting supplies, canvas and apron. Because wine is available for purchase attendees must be 18 and over. All will be asked for ID. Tickets available thru Eventbrite.

Saturday, February 24 – the Inland Empire Resource Conservation District presents Sustainable Landscapes from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at California State University, San Bernardino, 5500 University Parkway. Keynote speaker Janet Hartin will help you save water and beautify your traditional landscape to a more sustainable drought-resistant landscape. There is a plant giveaway at the end of the presentation. Participants should RSVP to ensure appropriate amount of giveaways and to receive a code for free parking. Please ask for the location of the San Bernardino Valley Water Conservation Demonstration Garden. RSVP to jcastillo@iercd.org or call: 909.799.7407.

Saturday, February 24 – PoetrIE presents Sin Filtro: Reading & Conversation featuring readings by Elisa Grajeda-Urmston, artist/musician/poet, and author of Sound Check and Romaine Washington, and author of the collection of poems, Sirens in Her Belly. This event is from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Garcia Center for the Arts, 536 W. 11th Street, San Bernardino. A poetry workshop will also be held from 5:00 to 5:50 with Romaine Washington. It is free but limited to the first 15 attendees. For information visit: poetriepoetrie.org or email: infoopoetrie@gmail.com

Saturday, February 24 – the Friends of the San Bernardino Public Library will hold a used Book Sale in The Friends Room at the Norman F. Feldheym Central Library, 555 W. 6th Street from 12:00 to 4:00 p.m. Entrance for this sale is at the back of the library near the loading dock.

Favorite Quote:

“An Individual has not started living until he can rise above the narrow confines of his individualist concerns to the broader concerns of all humanity”

– Martin Luther King, Jr.