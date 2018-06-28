GC June 28th, 2018

Local Advertisement

Summer Reading Program:

Now – Thursday, August 2 – The Young Readers Room presents the Battle of the Bands as part of the 2018 Summer Reading Program. Open to all teen bands (grades 9-12) who are residents of Redlands. This event features a Band-Off with a grand prize of $100. Registration deadline is Wednesday, June 27. Applications and rules for entrants are available at the Young Readers Room at the A.K. Smiley Library, 125 W. Vine Street. The first Band-Off is scheduled for July 10, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at the Contemporary Club with a final Band-Off on Tuesday, July 31 at 2:00 p.m. at the Redlands Bowl in Smiley Park. For information call (909) 798-7565.

Classes:

Monday, July 9 – the Redlands Community Center, 111 Lugonia Ave., begins its Dog Obedience classes at 7:00 p.m. for nine weeks. Instructor Bryan Woodward will help your furry friends to sit, heel, lie down, stay and sit. For fee and registration information call (909) 798-7572 or email recreationstaff@CityofRedlands.org.

Exhibits:

Now – Tuesday, July 31 – the Robert and Frances Fullerton Museum of Art (RAFFMA) at Cal State San Bernardino presents the 49th Annual Student Art Exhibition, which features artwork from the next generation of emerging Inland Empire artists. General admission is free although donations are accepted. The RAFFMA Gallery is open 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday – Thursday. For information (909) 537-7373 or visit RAFFMA.csusb.edu.

Now – Sunday, November 4 – the Riverside Art Museum (RAM) presents 4 Threads: New Work, an exploration of the contemporary Chicano experience. This exhibit features the work of Jaime Chavez, Gerardo Monterrubio, Jaime Munoz, and Jaime “GERMS” Zacarias. These talented and acclaimed artists share the exuberance, richness, and pathos of their complex cultural identity. Each brings their own perspective and personal exploration of their community: Jaime Munoz, Mesoamerican imagery; Jaime Chavez, Cholo styles of the 70’s and 80’s; Jaime Zacarias, cleverly stylized Lucha Squids; and Gerardo Monterrubio, clay vessels that combine the elements of Mexican mural painting with his artistic beginnings as a graffiti artist. RAM is located at 3425 Mission Inn. Ave. For information call (909) 664-7111 or visit riversideartmuseum.org.

Now – December 11 – the California State University San Bernardino Anthropology Dept. presents “InlDignity” an exhibit aimed at exploring and dismantling intolerance through the experiences of Inland Empire residents. In/Dignity takes its title from a double entendre simultaneously reading as a single word – indignity – and two separate words – in dignity. These two meanings capture precisely what the exhibit examines: experiences with oppression, discrimination, bigotry, exclusion, stigma, and prejudice, and simultaneously the pride and self-respect that is necessary for everyone facing injustice. The Museum is located in the university’s College of Social and Behavioral Sciences building’s third floor, room SB-306. The Museum is open 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday-Friday. For information and to arrange tours call the museum director at (909) 537-5505 or visit: https://csbs.csusb.edu/anthropolgy-museum. Admission is free, parking is $6.00.

Now to December 30 – the Riverside Art Museum, 3425 Mission Inn Ave. presents Jaime Guerrero l Contemporary Relics: A Tribute to the Makers. This exhibit by the glass sculptor gives museum visitors a glimpse into early Mesoamerican life and art. This exhibit is part of The Cheech @RAM series of exhibits leading to the opening of The Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Arts, Culture & Industry In 2020. For information visit: www.RiversideArtMuseum.org.

Save the Date:

Friday, June 29 – the City of San Bernardino Parks, Recreation & Community Services Department presents SB Movies in the Park – Sing at 6:00 p.m. at Bryce E. Haines Park, 900 North E Street. Activities start at 6:00 p.m. with movie at dusk. This family- and kid-friendly event features activities for children. Attendees are urged to bring lawn chairs, food and blankets. For information call (909) 384-5233.

Friday, June 29 – the Redlands Bowl Summer Festival presents Surf City Allstars with David Marks at 8:00 p.m. at the Bowl, 25 Grant Street. Original Beach Boy David Marks will perform with Surf City Allstars the greatest hits of The Beach Boys and Jan & Dean. For information call(909) 793-7316 or visit info@redlandsbowl.org.

Saturday, June 30 – Mountain Grove at Citrus Plaza presents Summer Concert Series: The Long Run – Experience the Eagles from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. The Long Run blends the classic Eagles sound into their own genuine live performance style with faithful recreations of some of the Eagles best songs. This is a free family friendly live concert. parking is available throughout the complex. Lawn chairs are allowed but alcohol is not permitted. The concert takes place outside in the Court Promenade and is wheelchair accessible. To RSVP visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/summer-concert-Series-the-Long-Run-experience-the-Eagles-tickets-45731211284.

Tuesday, July 3 – the Redlands Bowl Summer Music Festival presents JazzReach- “Poppin” at 8:00 p.m. at the Bowl, 25 Grant Street. “Poppin” is an informative finger-snapping, “foot tappin” journey through the history of Blue Note records that aims to illuminate the impact that the label and its unparalleled roster of groundbreaking artists have had (and continue to have) on the direction of modern jazz. For information call (909) 793-7316 or visit info@redlandsbowl.org, admission is free and seating is on a first-come, first served basis.

Wednesday July 4 – United States Independence Day

Wednesday, July 4 – Inland Empire 66ers open a 5-game set vs. the Stockton Ports, with fireworks after the last out at San Manuel Stadium, 280 S. E St., San Bernardino. Game starts at 7:05 p.m. Cost $9 – $19. Information call (909) 888-9922.

Wednesday, July 4 – Starting at 9 a.m. it’s a morning and afternoon of music, games, food, community and vendor booths, and a parade at Sylvan Park at 7 p.m., activities shift to Ted Runner Stadium where there will be skydivers, concerts by the Redlands 4th of July Band and the country/Southern rock band Sweet Mischief plus a fireworks show. Sylvan Park, 601 N. University St.; Ted Runner Stadium, 1200 E. Colton Ave., Redlands. Cost: Free at Sylvan Park; $12 Ted Runner Stadium ($10 in advance.) Information redlandsfourthofjuly.com.

Wednesday, July 4 – the City of Rialto will kick off July with a July 4th Celebration at 1485 W. Ayala Dr. from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. This event features food eating contests, live entertainment, carnival games, kids activities and a fireworks spectacular. There is a $10 parking fee and a fee for a Child All Access Kids Block Party Wrist Band. For information call (909) 421-4949.

Wednesday, July 4 – the Highland Chamber of Commerce will hold its 4th of July Parade at 9:00 a.m. Check In is at 7:30 a.m. at Baseline and Hutch Ave. Registration is required and deadline is June 30. For registration and general information call (909) 864-4073 or email hcoc@highlandchamber.org.

Wednesday, July 4 – the Kiwanis Club of Highland presents its Car Show Highland Community 4th of July Celebration from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at 28355 Baseline. Registration from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m., car Show is limited to the first 50 cars. Judging is at 7:00 p.m. with awards ceremony at 8:00 p.m.

Friday, July 6 – the Redlands Bowl Summer Music Festival presents Navy Band Southwest at 8:00 p.m. at the Bowl, 25 Grant Street. Navy Band Southwest, one of the oldest continuing musical organizations, serves as the musical ambassador for the Commander, Navy Region Southwest and is located onboard Naval Base San Diego. Under the direction of Lieutenant Jane E. Hoffman the program will include patriotic music, pop favorites and the swing sounds of Big Band. Admission is free and seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. For program information call (909)793-7316 or visit info@redlandsbowl.org.

Saturday, July 7 – the Redlands Bowl Summer Music Festival presents Guatemalan Folkloric Ballet at 8:00 p.m. at the Bowl, 25 Grant Street. This program is possible through the partnership of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Guatemala. This mesmerizing ensemble will bring to life the history of Guatemala through colorful dance, music and narrative. Admission is free and seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. For program information call (909) 793-7316 or visit info@redlandsbowl.org

Sunday, July 8- Sinfonia Mexicana presents Mariachi Youth Academy Tribute Concert: Celebrating Music Education at 3 :00 p.m. at the Sturges Center for the Fine Arts, 780 N. E Street, San Bernardino. This event features guest artist Stephanie Amaro, Sinfonia Mexicana Mariachi Youth Academy, Mariachi Voces de Jalisco and the Ballet Folklorico Flores del Desierto. For ticket information call (909) 884-3228 or visit the ticket office at the California Theatre Office, 562 W. 4th Street between 12:00 to 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, July 8 – the City of Yucaipa Community Services Department presents Concerts in the Park: The Answer (Classic Rock) at Yucaipa Community Park, 34900 Oak Glen Road from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. This free family friendly event is held in the park’s Amphitheater where attendees can enjoy food and merchandise vendors, kids activities and live music. For information call (909) 790-7460.

Tuesday, July 10 – the Redlands Bowl Summer Music Festival presents The Modern Gentlemen at 8:00 p.m. at the Bowl, 25 Grant Street. This all-star vocal group spent 12 years singing back-up with the legendary Frankie Valli, combining the stylings of classic vocal groups like The Four Freshmen and The Hi-Lo’s while blending today’s sounds. Their performance is high energy, tight dance moves and spot-on vocals with harmonic perfection. Admission is free and seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. For information call (909) 793-7316 or visit info@redlandsbowl.org.

