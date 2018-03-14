GC March 15, 2018

Workshops:

Saturday, March 17 – PoetrIE presents “Sin Filtro”: Workshop, Readings and Conversations at 5:00 p.m. at the Garcia Center for the Arts, 536 W. 11th Street, San Bernardino. The workshop is free and led by poet Cynthia Guardado. To register visit PoetrIEfacebook.

March 19; April 2, 9, and 16 – AARP Tax Aide will provide free tax preparation from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. to all seniors by appointment only at the Joslyn Center, 21 Grant Street, Redlands. For information and to make an appointment call 909.798.7550.

March 21 and 28; April 4 and 11 – AARP Tax Aide will provide free tax preparation to all seniors by appointment only from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Redlands Community Center, 111 W. Lugonia. For information and to make an appointment call: 909.798.7579.

Thursday, March 22 – the San Bernardino Master Food Preserver Program, through the University of California Agriculture and Natural Resources, presents Tea Time from 6:30 to 9:00 p.m. at Cooperative Extension, 777 East Rialto Ave, San Bernardino. For a minimal fee attendees will learn how to prepare and host a tea party. For information contact Pat Malone at 909.387.2194 or email pmalone@ucanr.edu.

Theatre:

Now to March 25 – LifeHouse Theater, 1135 Church Street, Redlands, presents the musical “The Snow Queen: A Frozen Fairytale”. Performances of the classic Hans Christian Andersen story are Fridays at 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays at 2:15 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2:15 p.m. tickets may be purchased by phone at 909.335.3037 or online at boxoffice.lifehousetheater.com.

Concert:

Sunday, March 18 – Congregation Emanu El Redlands, 1495 Ford Street, presents the Fifth Annual Cantor’s Concert celebrating the centennial year of Leonard Bernstein’s birth. In addition to the music of Bernstein, songs by American songwriter Irving Berlin and songs by the Beatles will also be featured. Cantors from SoCal will join Cantor Jennifer Bern-Vogeland, the Congregation Emanu El Choir and students. For ticket information call: 909.307.0400.

Saturday, March 24 – the San Bernardino Symphony Orchestra will return to the historic California Theatre of the Performing Arts, 562 W. 4th Street, San Bernardino, for the fourth installment of their widely-praised 2017-18 concert season. The upcoming performance will feature world-renowned baritone Rod Gilfry singing music from Mozart and Bernstein. Concert tickets, which begin at just $10 for students and active military, may be purchased by calling (909) 381-5388 or on-line at www.sanbernardinosymphony.org. General admission tickets are also offered with limited availability at the theater box office prior to each event. Concert begins at 7:30 p.m. with a pre-concert talk at 6:30 p.m. by Maestro Giangiulio – free with ticket.

Exhibits:

Now – May 19 – the Robert and Frances Fullerton Museum of Art ( RAFFMA) at Cal State San Bernardino presents “All Too Human: The Art of Mark Strickland”. The exhibit will feature emotional and moving artwork highlighting Strickland’s longtime exploration of the human condition. In conjunction with the exhibition, an Artist Talk is slated for Thursday, April 19 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and will include a mix of music, discussion and live painting. For information call 909.537.3373 or email smaclean@csusb.edu.

Now – December 11, 2018 – the California State University San Bernardino Anthropology Dept. presents “InlDignity” an exhibit aimed at exploring and dismantling intolerance through the experiences of Inland Empire residents. In/Dignity takes its title from a double entendre simultaneously reading as a single word – indignity – and two separate words – in dignity. These two meanings capture precisely what the exhibit examines: experiences with oppression, discrimination, bigotry, exclusion, stigma, and prejudice, and simultaneously the pride and self-respect that is necessary for everyone facing injustice. The Museum is located in the university’s College of Social and Behavioral Sciences building’s third floor, room SB-306. The Museum is open 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday-Friday. For information and to arrange tours call the museum director at 909.537.5505 or visit: https://csbs.csusb.edu/anthropolgy-museum. Admission is free, parking is $6.00.

Now to December 30, 2018 – the Riverside Art Museum, 3425 Mission Inn Ave, presents Jaime Guerrero l Contemporary Relics: A Tribute to the Makers. This exhibit by glass sculptor gives museum visitors a glimpse into early Mesoamerican life and art. This exhibit is part of The Cheech @RAM series of exhibits leading to the opening of The Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Arts, Culture & Industry In 2020. For information visit: www.RiversideArtMuseum.org.

Golf:

Saturday, March 24 – the EOP Alumni Chapter at Cal State San Bernardino will hold its EOP 6th Annual Golf Tournament at Jurupa Hills Country Club, 6161 Moraga Ave, Riverside. Registration and practice begin at 10:30 a.m. followed by Shotgun start at noon and dinner, awards and opportunity drawings at 5:00 p.m. For information visit: alumni.csusb.edu.

March, 2018 – Women’s History Month

Save the Date:

Friday, March 16 – the Garcia Center, 536 West 11th Street, San Bernardino presents Paakuma “Shorty” Tawinit’s presentation on the Serrano Indian People History and Culture at 6:00 p.m. Tawinit is a member of the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians and a cultural presenter working with the San Manuel Education Department to educate the broader community. Both traditional and contemporary aspects of the Serrano culture, music and lifestyle will be discussed. The Serrano Indians are among the first citizens of San Bernardino highlands, mountains, passes and valleys.

Saturday, March 17 – San Bernardino Youth Baseball’s 2018 Opening Day is at 9:00 a.m. at Sal Saavedra Field, 1500 West 8th Street. This family friendly event will feature food, music, fun and games.

Saturday, March 17 – the Colton Joint United School District, in partnership with Inlandia Institute, City of Colton and San Bernardino County Library, presents Family Reading Con from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Gonzales Community Center, 670 Colton Ave. This family friendly event is the first of its kind in the region and features award-winning authors, storytellers, puppeteers and hands-on activities.

Sunday, March 18 – the Tzu Chi Foundation will hold a Free Food Distribution at Indian Springs High School, 650 North Del Rosa Drive, San Bernardino from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. Distribution is on a first-come, first-served basis and participants are urged to bring their own shopping bags. For information call: 909.447.7799 x 455.

Monday, March 19 – the Tzu Chi Foundation will hold a Free Food Distribution at Jones Elementary School, 700 North F Street, San Bernardino from 12:00 to 1:30 p.m. Distribution is on a first-come, first-served basis and participants are urged to bring their own shopping bags. For information call: 909.447.7799 x 455.

Monday, March 19 – the A.K. Smiley Library presents musicians Simon Petty and Emily Moore of Ruled by Venus in Celebration of St. Patrick’s Day at 6:00 p.m. in the Assembly Room of the Library, 125 W. Vine Street, Redlands. The duo will perform traditional fiddle-based Irish folk music. Admission is free.

Saturday, March 24 – the 2018 San Bernardino Arts Fest is slated from 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at San Manuel Stadium, 280 South E Street. This family friendly event will feature art, crafts, music performances, food trucks and more. Admission and parking is free and security will be present throughout the event. For information visit: www.Facebook.com/SBArtsFest or www.SBCity.org/SBartsFest.

Saturday, March 24 – the Youth Action Project (YAP) presents Cesar Chavez YAP Talk & Day of Service: Si Se Puede at San Bernardino High School Auditorium, 1850 North E Street from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. For information call: Nia Bush or Chris Lopez at 909.754.3242 or email: nbush@youthactionproject.org

Saturday, March 24 – Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. Phi Mu Zeta Chapter presents Finer Womanhood Luncheon from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Grace Vargas Senior Center, 1411 S. Riverside Ave, Rialto. This event honors woman trailblazers in the community. Receiving recognition are: Lois Carson, Mayor Acquanetta Warren, Kim Carter, Dina Walker and Dr. April Clay. Tickets are available at Eventbrite.

Tuesday, March 27 – the Colton, Grand Terrace and Loma Linda Chambers of Commerce present Tri City Mixer from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Ashley Furniture, 855 Ashley Way, Colton. This free networking event is open to the public with refreshments, vendor booths and prizes. For information call: Nelie Gutierrez at 909.825.2222 or email neli@coltonchamber.org.

Favorite Quote:

“You gain strength, courage and confidence by every experience in which you really stop to look fear in the face. You are able to say to yourself, ‘I lived through this horror. I can take the next thing that comes along.’ . . . You must do the thing you think you cannot do.”

– Eleanor Roosevelt, First Lady of the United States