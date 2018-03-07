GC March 8, 2018

Workshops:

March 12 and 19; April 2, 9, and 16 – AARP Tax Aide will provide free tax preparation from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. to all seniors by appointment only at the Joslyn Center, 21 Grant Street, Redlands. For information and to make an appointment call 909.798.7550.

March 14, 21 and 28; April 4 and 11 – AARP Tax Aide will provide free tax preparation to all seniors by appointment only from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Redlands Community Center, 111 W. Lugonia. For information and to make an appointment call: 909.798.7579.

Tuesday, March 13 – the Redlands Community Senior Center, 111 W. Lugonia, will hold a workshop on The Essentials of Mental Wellness at noon. Led by Margaret Yau, a volunteer community health worker, this free workshop will discuss mental health recognition and explanations, signs and symptoms of mental illness, and information of local resources. For information call: 909.798.7579.

Thursday, March 22 – the San Bernardino Master Food Preserver Program through the University of California Agriculture and Natural Resources present Tea Time from 6:30 to 9:00 p.m. at Cooperative Extension, 777 East Rialto Ave, San Bernardino. For a minimal fee attendees will learn how to prepare and host a tea party. For information contact Pat Malone at 909.387.2194 or email pmalone@ucanr.edu.

Theatre:

Now to March 25 – LifeHouse Theater, 1135 Church Street, Redlands, presents the musical “The Snow Queen: A Frozen Fairytale”. Performances of the classic Hans Christian Andersen story are Friday’s at 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays at 2:15 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2:15 p.m. tickets may be purchased by calling 909.335.3037 or online at boxoffice.lifehousetheater.com.

Exhibits:

Now – May 19 – the Robert and Frances Fullerton Museum of Art ( RAFFMA) at Cal State San Bernardino presents “All Too Human: The Art of Mark Strickland”. The exhibit will feature emotional and moving artwork highlighting Strickland’s longtime exploration of the human condition. In conjunction with the exhibition, an Artist Talk is slated for Thursday, April 19 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and will include a mix of music, discussion and live painting. For information call 909.537.3373 or email smaclean@csusb.edu.

Now – December 11, 2018 – the California State University San Bernardino Anthropology Dept. presents “InlDignity” an exhibit aimed at exploring and dismantling intolerance through the experiences of Inland Empire residents. In/Dignity takes its title from a double entendre simultaneously reading as a single word – indignity – and two separate words – in dignity. These two meanings capture precisely what the exhibit examines: experiences with oppression, discrimination, bigotry, exclusion, stigma, and prejudice, and simultaneously the pride and self-respect that is necessary for everyone facing injustice. The Museum is located in the university’s College of Social and Behavioral Sciences building’s third floor, room SB-306. The Museum is open 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday-Friday. For information and to arrange tours call the museum director at 909.537.5505 or visit: https://csbs.csusb.edu/anthropolgy-museum. Admission is free, parking is $6.00.

Now to December 30, 2018 – the Riverside Art Museum, 3425 Mission Inn Ave, presents Jaime Guerrero l Contemporary Relics: A Tribute to the Makers. This exhibit by glass sculptor gives museum visitors a glimpse into early Mesoamerican life and art. This exhibit is part of The Cheech @RAM series of exhibits leading to the opening of The Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Arts, Culture & Industry In 2020. For information visit: www.RiversideArtMuseum.org.

March, 2018 – Women’s History Month

Save the Date:

Saturday, March 10 – the Rialto Police Benefit Association presents its Annual Police Officer Memorial 5K Walk/Run from 8:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the Police Department, 128 N. Willow Ave. for tickets visit: my.racewire.com.

Saturday, March 10 – the Mojave Narrows Regional Park will hold a Trout Derby for all ages from 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Gates open at 6:00 a.m. There is a person fee plus vehicle fee and those 16 and older must have a CA State Fishing License. Over $1,000 in cash and prizes for the top 25 weighing trout. For information call: 909.387.2757.

Saturday, March 10 – Inland Congregations for Change Parents for Change present Father’s, Books and Breakfast from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at 6885 Del Rosa Ave. San Bernardino. This event is open to all community members with children in school with the purpose of getting involved to support their student’s education. Featured are parenting sessions, free books and free breakfast. For information call:909.253.9147. Tickets available at goo.gl

Saturday March 10 – the San Bernardino County Museum in partnership with Inlandia Institute, Fallen Fruit, and Arts Connection presents Festival of Life in the Cracks Day from 12:00 to 4:00 p.m. Attendees can adopt a tree, create art with oranges, join poets, and view a special art exhibit. All activities are included with Museum general admission. The Museum is located at 2024 Orange Tree Lane, Redlands. For information call: 909.798.8608.

Sunday, March 11, 2018 – Daylight Savings Time

Tuesday, March 13 – California State University, San Bernardino Rabbi Hillel Cohn Endowed Lecture series on The Contemporary Jewish Experience presents Dr. Gary P. Zola on “He Was One Of Us: The Judaization of Abraham Lincoln” at 7:00 p.m. at the Santos Manuel Student Union. This lecture is open to the public at no charge. For parking permit please visit: http://CSUSB.az1.qualtrics.com/Jeff/form/SV_516nl9in86nFMFf

Wednesday, March 14 – Angels’ Closet Charities fundraiser will be held in cooperation with Cuca’s Mexican Food, 1752 E. Lugonia, Redlands from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Proceeds from purchases will be used to help foster, at -isk, and in-need middle school and high school students with clothing needs, senior year expenses and special requests.

Wednesday, March 14 – the University of California, Riverside College of Humanities, Arts, and Social Sciences presents the The Tomas Rivera Symposium Dinner from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Highlander Union Building, 900 University Ave. Keynote speaker is Cheech Marin. For information contact Tracy Avery at 951.827.4290 or email tracy.avery@ucr.edu.

Thursday, March 15 – the Boy Scouts of America California Inland Empire Council presents the Whitney M. Young Jr. Service Award Banquet from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the Double Tree Hotel, 285 E. Hospitality Lane, San Bernardino. Honorees for 2018 are Dr. Paulette Brown-Hinds, publisher of the Voice and founder of Voice Media Ventures, and Mr. Heck Thomas, philanthropist and educator with the San Bernardino City Unified School District. Proceeds from this event fund registration, fees, camperships, scouting handbooks, uniform needs and training scholarships for youths and families with financial need. For ticket and sponsorship information call: Tracy Youden at 909.793.2463 ext 123.

Saturday, March 17 – San Bernardino Youth Baseball’s 2018 Opening Day is at 9:00 a.m. at Sal Saavedra Field, 1500 West 8th Street. This family friendly event will feature food, music, fun and games.

Saturday, March 17 – the Colton Joint United School District in partnership with Inlandia Institute, City of Colton and San Bernardino County Library presents Family Reading Con from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Gonzales Community Center, 670 Colton Ave. This family friendly event is the first of its kind in the region and features award-winning authors, storytellers, puppeteers and hands-on activities.

Sunday, March 18 – the Tzu Chi Foundation will hold a Free Food Distribution at Indian Springs High School, 650 North Del Rosa Drive, San Bernardino from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. Distribution is on a first-come, first-served basis and participants are urged to bring their own shopping bags. For information call: 909.447.7799 x 455.

Monday, March 19 – the Tzu Chi Foundation will hold a Free Food Distribution at Jones Elementary School, 700 North F Street, San Bernardino from 12:00 to 1:30 p.m. Distribution is on a first-come, first-served basis and participants are urged to bring their own shopping bags. For information call: 909.447.7799 x 455.

Monday, March 19 – the A.K. Smiley Library presents musicians Simon Petty and Emily Moore of Ruled by Venus in Celebration of St. Patrick’s Day at 6:00 p.m. in the Assembly Room of the Library, 125 W. Vine Street, Redlands. The duo will perform traditional fiddle-based Irish folk music. Admission is free.

Favorite Quote:

“Until we get equality in education, we won’t have an equal society.”