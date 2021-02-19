Governor Gavin Newsom visits community vaccine clinic at LLU Drayson Center

Local Advertisement

Loma Linda University Health’s community vaccine clinic at the Drayson Center was visited by political dignitaries, including California Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday, Feb. 17. Pete Aguilar, U.S. congressman representing California’s 31st district, and James Ramos, state assemblyman representing the 40th district, were also in attendance.

Since launching less than a month ago through a collaboration between Loma Linda University, physician leadership teams, and with the help of many students and community volunteers, two vaccine clinics launched to provide critical doses to the local community. The Drayson Center location has become one of the top private vaccine sites in the region and as of today has provided over 15,000 vaccines to San Bernardino County residents and employees.

“(Wednesday’s) visit was intended to commend the Loma Linda University Health team for our efforts to serve the San Bernardino County region through the vaccine clinics, as well as our year-long effort in treating COVID-19 patients,” said Richard Hart, MD, DrPH, president of Loma Linda University Health.

Hart attributes that success of the clinic to its many volunteers and the demonstration of collaboration of all those involved.

Hart was particularly gratified when Governor Newsom said, “What I love about this is the virtuous cycle of students giving back with practical and real experience in saving lives and encouraging people, while also providing a listening board to address some of the myths and the hesitancy in a way that only this student body and faculty possibly could.”

San Bernardino residents and employees currently eligible for a coronavirus vaccine based on the San Bernardino County tiered system can learn more about the vaccine or schedule an appointment at lluh.org/vaccine.