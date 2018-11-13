Harvest Festival art & craft show transforms Fairplex into winter wonderland

Local Advertisement

A yuletide celebration, complete with all the trimmings…

Holiday gift giving gets the personal touch when the Harvest Festival® Original Art & Craft Show rings in the season at the Fairplex in Pomona November 30-December 2, featuring more than 24,000 dazzling handmade creations. It’s a Santa’s helpers “shopfest” with strolling performers, an interactive Kidzone, contests, specialty foods, demonstrations, and more.

Holiday bliss is a treasured tradition with this event that transforms the Fairplex into a winter wonderland for the largest and most prestigious indoor showcase on the west coast. In themed attire and merriment, 300+ multi-talented artists & crafters from across the nation will showcase their originals of stunning jewelry, clothing, specialty foods, photography, oils, hand-turned wood, ceramics, eclectic art pieces, holiday décor and ornaments, blown glass, and much more. Patrons know with confidence that each of the works is made by hand and selected only after meeting criteria for excellence. Many of the artists can personalize items for that special holiday gift.

Inland Empire artisans include: Lisa’s Crafty Things; Caro’s Custom Creations woodworks; Yoney’s One of a Kind jewelry; Debra Weakly’s Loli Cakes; Blackburn Leather; MeShell WallArt; Sorella Bella Mixed Media; and Shelly Line Pretty Fancy Fashions, among others.

“Our holiday showcase is the largest of all our productions, and the most fun,” says Nancy Glenn, owner of the Harvest Festival. “It’s all about sharing in an immersive holiday experience that brings friends and families together in the spirit of the season.”

In the spirit of giving, the showcase collaborates with local non-profits to fundraise in support of community programs. Patrons who bring canned goods for donation to the Foothill Family Shelter will get $2 off their admission. Macaroni Kid hosts the Kidzone with Home Depot, and Priceless Pets hosts the parcel check and will have four-legged friends on site for adoption.

General admission tickets are $9, (62+) and military are $7, youths ages 13-17 are $4. Kids 12 and under are free. Tickets are good for the entire weekend. Info at harvestfestival.com or 925/ 392-7300. Pomona Fairplex: November 30-December 2 (Hours: Friday 10am-6pm; Saturday 10am-6pm; Sunday 10am-5pm) Fairplex Expo 4; 1101 West McKinley Avenue, Pomona, CA 91768