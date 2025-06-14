‘No Kings’ Protest in Redlands Draws 1,200 Against Trump and ICE, Defying Expectations in Conservative Stronghold

In a striking show of dissent, more than 1,200 demonstrators flooded Orange Street in downtown Redlands on Saturday morning to protest the Trump administration’s military parade, part of a national wave of “No Kings” demonstrations held in over 2,000 cities. The local turnout stunned residents and protestors alike, given Redlands’ reputation as a traditionally conservative community.

The protest—organized by the Redlands Area Democratic Club—ran from 10 AM to noon under a city-approved permit. Despite sweltering heat in the 90s, participants lined Orange Street from Redlands Boulevard to Citrus Avenue, chanting slogans, holding signs, and receiving steady support from hundreds of honking cars.

The phrase “No Kings” served as a pointed rebuke of President Donald Trump’s leadership, with demonstrators accusing him of overstepping presidential powers during his second term.

“You throw the National Guard and police at us—we’re American and we stand for something,” said Alex Hernandez, who attended with her sister Janet from East Highlands. “We’re not going to bow down to you.”

A sign from a protestor reads “Racism is so American that when you protest it, people think you are protesting America.

Janet added, “We usually go out to L.A. protests, but this is our community. We heard there was going to be one at 10 AM and figured we’d check it out. We thought it would be just a couple people, but when we got here around 10:50, we were really surprised to see a huge turnout in Redlands. It touched us—it made us teary eyed.”

Los Angeles resident JD said the protest helped restore his sense of solidarity, “Sometimes you sit at home wondering if people are on your side. You don’t always see the evidence. But coming out and seeing all these people makes me feel like there are more of us than them. None of this is right—and it’s all stuff I’ve voted against my entire life.”

Local protestor Piper Smith said her family has been fighting for justice for generations. “I’ve been marching against this for 30-plus years. My parents marched, and my grandparents fought in wars against this. This is fighting against Nazis. Wake up, people.”

Angie Torres, a resident of San Bernardino, called for a major shift in national priorities. “We have a felon as a president and hardworking immigrants doing everything right, being mistreated,” she said. “Give immigrants due process.”

The Orange Street Alley is lit up with protestors as cars honk their horns and cheers erupt from the crowd.

Throughout the protest, a volunteer was seen walking up and down Orange Street spraying demonstrators with water to keep them cool. Redlands Area Democratic Club President Lorraine Enriquez personally walked the protest route at noon, thanking participants for coming and urging them to clear out promptly. “If we want to coordinate another protest in the weeks to come, we need to clear out as fast as we can,” she told the crowd.

The Inland Empire saw additional “No Kings” protests on Saturday in Fontana, Riverside, Corona, and Rancho Cucamonga. In Redlands, no incidents were reported.

For many who came out, the peaceful protest was more than political—it was deeply personal, and a powerful reminder that resistance is not confined to major cities.

JD and Piper Smith chanting “No Kings”, while holding a sign that reads “hands off our democracy.”