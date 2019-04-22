Herbivore Festival returns to Crafton this Sunday

Local Advertisement

Crafton Hills College’s Herbivore Festival on Sunday, April 28 is a family-friendly event aimed at educating and empowering people to adopt a plant-based diet while providing them the tools to stick with it.

Presented by CHC’s Department of Kinesiology and Health, the Herbivore Festival on the CHC campus will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., featuring food, cooking and exercise demonstrations, live music, a kids’ zone, lectures on everything from how to grow the best vegetables to guided meditation, and more than 180 vendors offering food, clothing, natural bath, hair, and skin products, and items for the home. Admission, parking, and all lectures and demonstrations are free.

The first Herbivore Festival at CHC was held in October 2015. Colleen Hinds, assistant professor of kinesiology and health, founded and organizes the event, and is looking forward to sharing with the community the benefits of a plant-based lifestyle.

“With open arms we welcome those who are completely unfamiliar with plant-based diets, as well as the most seasoned of vegetarians,” she said. “We hope that our festival will open eyes and inspire people to change and/or strengthen their lifestyles to prevent and reverse disease and help millions of animals and the planet.”

For more information, or to become a vendor, visit www.herbivorefestival.com.