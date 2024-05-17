IEHP’s Second Annual Run, Walk & Roll 5K Recognizes I.E.’s Military Community

Meet your daily step goals while supporting the region’s military community at the second annual Run, Walk & Roll 5K on May 18 at Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP).

Hosted each year by IEHP’s Military Veterans & Families (MVF) Committee to spotlight active military, veterans, and their families, the free event takes walkers and runners along a marked 3.5-mile course around IEHP’s Rancho Cucamonga campus at 10801 Sixth St. Organizers hope to increase participation this year by building on tradition.

“Aside from the fitness aspect, military runs are for units to bond, build camaraderie and come together,” says Gary Scott, a U.S. Army veteran who serves as the health plan’s manager of instructional design and learning technology. “We wanted to recognize our military brethren by paying homage to those traditions while doing an actual run, and a 5K seemed like a good idea.”

The MVF Committee is comprised of IEHP team members with ties to the armed forces. It works year-round to bring attention to military-related issues, from raising funds for local causes to hosting events such as last year’s inaugural Military Ball.

Approximately 215,000 veterans reside in Riverside and San Bernardino counties, ranking eighth and 13th, respectively, among the veteran population in the country, according to U.S. Vets, a nonprofit serving homeless and at-risk veterans within the I.E.

According to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, 50% of veterans in the VA healthcare system are eligible for Medicare, which is among the population IEHP serves.

“There’s a real probability you’re working with a veteran, or someone related to a veteran, in your own community space,” Scott says. “So, come out for a good run, some fresh air and a little exercise. This will be a great bonding opportunity for each of us.”

The Run, Walk & Roll 5K is open to all ages and fitness levels. All activities begin at 9 a.m. Registration is free. To learn more or to register, call 909-727-2257.