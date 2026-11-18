Pharmacists, Technicians and Union Supporters Clash With CVS Speciality Redlands

Roughly 30 CVS Speciality pharmacy professionals and labor supporters rallied in Redlands Monday, Oct. 19, calling for a union contract that addresses wages, employee safety and patient care. The move comes as frontline workers, represented by the Pharmacy Guild, allege the company has refused to bargain in good faith and has ignored technicians’ concerns.

La Verne Smith Mendoza, a pharmacy technician who has worked for CVS for eight years, said workers won their union election in December 2024. But they still don’t have a contract.

“All we ask for is proper compensation, employees’ benefits and all the things that we need to make us keep functioning,” Smith Mendoza said.

She said some technicians at the Redlands facility earn as little as $18.75 an hour, despite their licenses and experience. She added that workers were seeking an 8% raise, while CVS had proposed increases from 1% to 1.6%.

Smith Mendoza linked working conditions to the pharmacy’s responsibilities to patients, saying employees fill, package and ship prescriptions for people with severe conditions, including HIV, multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis and cancer.

“If you have healthy and safe employees, we can produce more work and help our patients with everything that they need,” she said. “But if we’re sick or we can’t afford our bills, how can we help our patients?”

Frankie Aguilar, representing the Inland Empire Labor Council, said the council was supporting workers’ efforts to secure their first contract and emphasized the importance of their medication delivery service.

Juan Mereles, an Amazon worker with Teamsters Local 1932, said workers across industries need to support one another’s contract campaigns.

“To win a fair contract at CVS, to win a contract at Amazon, it’s going to take a labor movement that stands in solidarity with each other,” Mereles said.

Inland Empire Community News reached out to CVS Speciality Redlands. Amy Thibault, executive director of corporate communications replied in an email.

“We disagree with The Pharmacy Guild’s characterization of staffing and working conditions at CVS and are committed to providing appropriate staffing and resources to support our pharmacy teams,” Thibault said.

Thibault said CVS Health has engaged in negotiations for over a year and added that “less than 1% of pharmacy colleagues have sought representation from The Pharmacy Guild out of roughly 90,000 pharmacists and technicians employed by CVS Health.”

Thibault said CVS Health has responded to every proposal pertaining to the Redlands site, participating in 51 negotiating sessions and has reached 17 tentative agreements.

State Employees Participate in Statewide Unfair Labor Practice Strike, Hundreds Demonstrate in San Bernardino

Sen. Eloise Gómez Reyes poses with SEIU Local 1000 members in San Bernardino near the Rosa Parks Memorial Building Wednesday, Oct. 21. Photo by Christopher Salazar.



Hundreds of Service Employees International Union Local 1000 members took to the streets of San Bernardino near the Rosa Parks Memorial Building to participate in a statewide unfair labor practice strike on Wednesday, Oct. 21, calling on the state to resume contract negotiations.

Ernie Saenz, a registered nurse at Patton State Hospital, alleged that the state had failed to bargain in good faith over the union’s proposals.

“We’re fighting for a fair contract,” Saenz said. “The state refused to come to the table and bargain fairly.” He added that many are struggling and “living paycheck to paycheck.”

State Sen. Eloise Gómez Reyes joined workers, telling the crowd that employees providing California’s services should not have to question whether they would receive fair wages and needed benefits.

“It was very important for me to stand in solidarity with our SEIU Local 1000 state workers, who are asking for a fair contract,” Reyes told Inland Empire Community news in a post-speech interview. “We have to make time for those who make time for us, and our state workers always make time for us and for the people they serve.”

Amy Valdez, a state employee and volunteer union steward, said participating in the strike meant sacrificing a day’s wage.

“Personally, I’m here because I can’t afford not to be here,” Valdez said. “I’m giving up a day so that I can hopefully have better things for my family, for the future.”

Fellow union steward Kala Green said this was her first time participating in a strike.

“It was magical, actually,” Green said. “I was happy that all my state workers got out here to fight for what we believe in.”

Valdez said the immediate goal was to resume negotiations between the union’s bargaining team California Department of Human Resources before any tentative agreements can proceed.

Angela Musallam of CalHR said in an email response that “CalHR remains committed to meeting with SEIU Local 1000 at the bargaining table. We remain available to bargain in good faith and continue engaging the union in the collective bargaining process.”

According to the SEIU website, the union met with the State for mediation on Oct. 30. Another session is tentatively scheduled for Friday, Nov. 20.

National Nurses United Allege Union Busting Against Prime Healthcare

Nurses and labor supporters rally against Prime Healthcare at the intersection of Haven and E. Guasti Rd. Tuesday, Oct. 27. Photo by Christopher Salazar.



Nurses gathered in Ontario Tuesday, Oct. 27 at the intersection of Haven and E. Gausti Rd. for a day of action to demand safer staffing, fair contracts and the reinstatement of two Illinois emergency department nurses who alleged Prime Healthcare fired them in retaliation for union organizing.

Kelli Watts, an emergency department nurse from Olympia Fields, Illinois, said six nurses were initially placed on administrative leave. Four returned to work, while she and her colleague Hilary Ferrell were fired, according to Watts.

Watts alleged that unsafe staffing and supply shortages prompted nurses to organize. She said patients sometimes remained in the emergency department because other hospital units lacked the nurses needed to care for them.

Leanne Wright, a nurse at a Prime facility in Inglewood, echoed Watts’ concerns. She said inadequate staffing and equipment shortages compromised patient care. She described missed lunches, difficulty taking uninterrupted breaks and pressure to care for more patients than is appropriate.

“We may be working with very limited resources, but we do the best we can for our patients,” Wright said.

Wright said nurses sometimes must choose which treatment to administer when a patient needs multiple intravenous therapies but equipment is limited. She also said that difficulty retaining nurses has resulted in inexperienced staff training new hires.

Ferrell, who said she was placed on unpaid leave Aug. 27 and fired Sept. 11 after nurses’ filed for a union election, characterized her dismissal as retaliation. She said reinstatement for her as well as Watts was the goal.

“You can terminate us, but you can’t silence us,” Ferrell said.

Inland Empire Community News reached out to Prime Healthcare. They did not respond by the time of publication.

CSUSB Faculty Rally as Union Holds Strike Authorization Rally

Students, faculty and labor supporters hold a strike authorization rally near the John M. Pfau Library at Cal State University San Bernardino Wednesday, Oct. 28. Photo by Christopher Salazar.



California Faculty Association members rallied at Cal State University San Bernardino Wednesday, Oct. 28 as the union held a strike authorization vote amid contract negotiations over pay, faculty workloads and working conditions.

“We are out here to show that we are strike ready,” said Tiffany Jones, a history professor and campus chapter president of the union.

The vote would authorize the California Faculty Association’s board of directors to call a strike if necessary.

Jones said the union is seeking automatic cost-of-living adjustments plus 2% along with salary increases. She described the California State University’s offer as a retroactive 3% bonus followed by a 3% salary increase.

Faculty members are also seeking reduced teaching workloads to accommodate required research, job protections for lecturers and safeguards for against freedom as well as guardrails against artificial intelligence.

Jones said reducing tenure faculty teaching loads from four courses each semester to three would create time for research while opening additional teaching opportunities for lecturers.

Thomas Corrigan, professor of communication and media, said larger class sizes leave faculty with less time to support individual students. Across a four-course teaching load, enrollment in each of his classes has increased.

“You’re not able to provide the mentorship, guidance and feedback that students need,” Corrigan said.

Corrigan explained that CSU proposed a working group to examine employee contributions toward health benefits, raising concerns that changes could offset gains negotiated elsewhere in the contract.

“The health benefits and retirement are part of what attracts faculty to the CSU, and we have to retain it in order to not just live a good life, but to have faculty here that don’t leave and are able to provide quality instruction to our students,” Corrigan said.

Inland Empire Community News reached out to media contacts at CSUSB and the CSU. Amy Bentley-Smith, director of media relations and public affairs for CSU, and Robert C. Tenczar, senior associate vice president of marketing and communication, replied in separate emails.

Bentley-Smith said that after an initial salary proposal was submitted over the summer, the California Faculty Association declared an impasse, although the CSU was prepared to come to an agreement.

“The CSU remains committed to the collective bargaining process and will continue to negotiate in good faith,” Bentley-Smith said. “Our recent agreements with five other unions representing more than 28,000 employees demonstrate the CSU’s ongoing commitment to working with our labor partners to reach fair and fiscally responsible agreements that recognize the valuable contributions of our employees while ensuring the long-term financial stability of the university.”

Tenczar said CSUSB implemented “course-enrollment limits and minimum enrollment guidelines beginning in Fall 2025 … to promote equity … and ensure responsible management of instructional resources.” He added that the university’s data does not show that these guidelines have affected students’ ability to graduate on time as roughly “29% of available seats remained vacant across all course offerings.

“The university will continue monitoring course demand,” Tenczar said, “and will adjust course offerings and enrollment practices when the data demonstrate a need to do so.”