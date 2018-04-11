Hispanic Lifestyle honors Latinas of Influence

Gloria-Richard-Syeda
IECN co-publisher Diana Harrison Martinez was recognized posthumously by Hispanic Lifestyle as a Latina of Influence on Thursday, Apr. 5. Pictured from left are Hispanic Lifestyle President Richard Sandoval, IECN publisher and San Bernardino Community College District Trustee Gloria Macias Harrison accepting the award on Diana’s behalf, and Rialto Unified School District Communications Director Syeda Jafri.

Hispanic Lifestyle hosted its 6th Annual Latinas of Influence two-day conference that took place at the Ontario Airport Hotel last Wednesday and Thursday, April 4 and 5 that brought together Latina business owners, professionals, artists, entertainers and community leaders from throughout the nation.

Workshops, networking and panel discussions were featured, culminating with a celebration that recognized this year’s Latinas of Influence – 31 in all.

Diana Harrison Martinez was one of those exceptional women – she was the former co-publisher and managing editor of El Chicano. Richard Sandoval, president of Hispanic Lifestyle, created a touching video tribute of Diana’s accomplishments as the leader of Inland Empire Community News (IECN).

IECN courtesy photo: Women recognized as 2018 Latinas of Influence.

Other Latinas of Influence recognized are:

Alex Meneses Actress, Community Volunteer

Alma Vivian Marquez           CEO, Del Sol Group, Policy and Public Affairs – Founder of La Comadre

Celia Alvarez Munoz Mixed Media Artist and Activist

Chiquis Rivera           Singer, author, entrepreneur, and television personality

Cynthia M. Ruiz         Author, Professor, Inspirational Speaker, Leadership Expert and Executive Coach.

Delia Carbajal Hauser           Owner, Rumba Room Live

Dolores Arredondo   VP Marketing, Wells Fargo Bank, Community Leader

Dr. Ana Ponce            CEO, Camino Nuevo Charter Academy

Edith Sanchez            VP Southern California Region, J.P. Morgan Chase Bank

Elda Devarie  Owner, EMD Sales Inc and Founder of Bags of Love, a nonprofit

Erika Beskar  Engineering Manager & SMTS, Texas Instruments

Hilda Sandoval, PhD, LMFT  Marriage & Family Therapy/Campaign Development/Social Marketing

Jasmin Zamora          Communications, Combined Insurance, Community Leader

Jessica A. Acosta, CISEC         Owner, Environmental Consulting Service

Justina Machado       Actress

Karen Lozano, Ph.D.  Ph. D. Mechanical Engineering and Materials Science Department, Rice University

Liz A. Garcia    Founder & CEO/ Stay Limitless Transformational Coaching and Leadership Training

Liz Cahn-Castruita    CEO/Publisher Westcoast Magazines

Maritere Rodriguez Bellas    Author

Dr. Michele Summers Colon Physician, Surgeon, health coach, yoga teacher, anatomy instructor, author,

Miriam Marsh Sifuentes       CEO, M Power & Associates

Myrna Castrejón       Executive Director, Great Public Schools Now

Natalie Sanchez, MPH           Healthcare Strategy and Operations, Filmmaker

Olga Camargo, AIF® CEO/Founder, FARO Associates, LLC

Patricia Mota, MPA    President/CEO Hispanic Alliance for Career Enhancement (HACE)

Patty Garcia   VP Programs and Operations, Latino Center for Leadership Development

Ruth Lopez Novodor CEO, Beverly Oncology & Imaging (BOI) Medical Group, Inc.

Ruthy Argumedo       AVP Community Engagement, Molina Healthcare of California

Sandra Avila President and CEO, Avila Entertainment

Stephanie Otero CEO, Feeding America Riverside | San Bernardino

Diana-program
IECN courtesy photo: Program information on IECN co-publisher Diana Harrison Martinez.

