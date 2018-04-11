Hispanic Lifestyle honors Latinas of Influence

Hispanic Lifestyle hosted its 6th Annual Latinas of Influence two-day conference that took place at the Ontario Airport Hotel last Wednesday and Thursday, April 4 and 5 that brought together Latina business owners, professionals, artists, entertainers and community leaders from throughout the nation.
Workshops, networking and panel discussions were featured, culminating with a celebration that recognized this year’s Latinas of Influence – 31 in all.
Diana Harrison Martinez was one of those exceptional women – she was the former co-publisher and managing editor of El Chicano. Richard Sandoval, president of Hispanic Lifestyle, created a touching video tribute of Diana’s accomplishments as the leader of Inland Empire Community News (IECN).
Other Latinas of Influence recognized are:
Alex Meneses Actress, Community Volunteer
Alma Vivian Marquez CEO, Del Sol Group, Policy and Public Affairs – Founder of La Comadre
Celia Alvarez Munoz Mixed Media Artist and Activist
Chiquis Rivera Singer, author, entrepreneur, and television personality
Cynthia M. Ruiz Author, Professor, Inspirational Speaker, Leadership Expert and Executive Coach.
Delia Carbajal Hauser Owner, Rumba Room Live
Dolores Arredondo VP Marketing, Wells Fargo Bank, Community Leader
Dr. Ana Ponce CEO, Camino Nuevo Charter Academy
Edith Sanchez VP Southern California Region, J.P. Morgan Chase Bank
Elda Devarie Owner, EMD Sales Inc and Founder of Bags of Love, a nonprofit
Erika Beskar Engineering Manager & SMTS, Texas Instruments
Hilda Sandoval, PhD, LMFT Marriage & Family Therapy/Campaign Development/Social Marketing
Jasmin Zamora Communications, Combined Insurance, Community Leader
Jessica A. Acosta, CISEC Owner, Environmental Consulting Service
Justina Machado Actress
Karen Lozano, Ph.D. Ph. D. Mechanical Engineering and Materials Science Department, Rice University
Liz A. Garcia Founder & CEO/ Stay Limitless Transformational Coaching and Leadership Training
Liz Cahn-Castruita CEO/Publisher Westcoast Magazines
Maritere Rodriguez Bellas Author
Dr. Michele Summers Colon Physician, Surgeon, health coach, yoga teacher, anatomy instructor, author,
Miriam Marsh Sifuentes CEO, M Power & Associates
Myrna Castrejón Executive Director, Great Public Schools Now
Natalie Sanchez, MPH Healthcare Strategy and Operations, Filmmaker
Olga Camargo, AIF® CEO/Founder, FARO Associates, LLC
Patricia Mota, MPA President/CEO Hispanic Alliance for Career Enhancement (HACE)
Patty Garcia VP Programs and Operations, Latino Center for Leadership Development
Ruth Lopez Novodor CEO, Beverly Oncology & Imaging (BOI) Medical Group, Inc.
Ruthy Argumedo AVP Community Engagement, Molina Healthcare of California
Sandra Avila President and CEO, Avila Entertainment
Stephanie Otero CEO, Feeding America Riverside | San Bernardino