Hispanic Lifestyle honors Latinas of Influence

Hispanic Lifestyle hosted its 6th Annual Latinas of Influence two-day conference that took place at the Ontario Airport Hotel last Wednesday and Thursday, April 4 and 5 that brought together Latina business owners, professionals, artists, entertainers and community leaders from throughout the nation.

Workshops, networking and panel discussions were featured, culminating with a celebration that recognized this year’s Latinas of Influence – 31 in all.

Diana Harrison Martinez was one of those exceptional women – she was the former co-publisher and managing editor of El Chicano. Richard Sandoval, president of Hispanic Lifestyle, created a touching video tribute of Diana’s accomplishments as the leader of Inland Empire Community News (IECN).

Other Latinas of Influence recognized are:

Alex Meneses Actress, Community Volunteer

Alma Vivian Marquez CEO, Del Sol Group, Policy and Public Affairs – Founder of La Comadre

Celia Alvarez Munoz Mixed Media Artist and Activist

Chiquis Rivera Singer, author, entrepreneur, and television personality

Cynthia M. Ruiz Author, Professor, Inspirational Speaker, Leadership Expert and Executive Coach.

Delia Carbajal Hauser Owner, Rumba Room Live

Dolores Arredondo VP Marketing, Wells Fargo Bank, Community Leader

Dr. Ana Ponce CEO, Camino Nuevo Charter Academy

Edith Sanchez VP Southern California Region, J.P. Morgan Chase Bank

Elda Devarie Owner, EMD Sales Inc and Founder of Bags of Love, a nonprofit

Erika Beskar Engineering Manager & SMTS, Texas Instruments

Hilda Sandoval, PhD, LMFT Marriage & Family Therapy/Campaign Development/Social Marketing

Jasmin Zamora Communications, Combined Insurance, Community Leader

Jessica A. Acosta, CISEC Owner, Environmental Consulting Service

Justina Machado Actress

Karen Lozano, Ph.D. Ph. D. Mechanical Engineering and Materials Science Department, Rice University

Liz A. Garcia Founder & CEO/ Stay Limitless Transformational Coaching and Leadership Training

Liz Cahn-Castruita CEO/Publisher Westcoast Magazines

Maritere Rodriguez Bellas Author

Dr. Michele Summers Colon Physician, Surgeon, health coach, yoga teacher, anatomy instructor, author,

Miriam Marsh Sifuentes CEO, M Power & Associates

Myrna Castrejón Executive Director, Great Public Schools Now

Natalie Sanchez, MPH Healthcare Strategy and Operations, Filmmaker

Olga Camargo, AIF® CEO/Founder, FARO Associates, LLC

Patricia Mota, MPA President/CEO Hispanic Alliance for Career Enhancement (HACE)

Patty Garcia VP Programs and Operations, Latino Center for Leadership Development

Ruth Lopez Novodor CEO, Beverly Oncology & Imaging (BOI) Medical Group, Inc.

Ruthy Argumedo AVP Community Engagement, Molina Healthcare of California

Sandra Avila President and CEO, Avila Entertainment

Stephanie Otero CEO, Feeding America Riverside | San Bernardino