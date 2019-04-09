iHelpIE hosts fundraiser to send seniors to Sacramento for 2019 Senior Rally

Local Advertisement

I Help Inland Empire (iHelpIE) hosted a “For a Better World” fundraiser at the Rialto Grace Vargas Senior Center on Thursday, March 21 to fund transportation by bus to Sacramento for the Senior Rally Day at the state capitol on May 7, 2019.

Nearly 60 seniors came out to show support, those who dressed in a variety of multicultural attire to exhibit and embrace the diversity of America participated in a fashion show. Carmelina Osoy danced “La Bamba” to the delight of the attendees, and DJ Windy provided the music.

During the event, iHelpIE, Director, Maricela Soliz-Ferguson gave a presentation on “Stay Active Seniors” that focused on the importance of staying physically active and eating healthy.

Volunteers made and served pozole and nachos plates. Regal Medical Service and Jonia’s Jewelry helped sponsor the event.

Local Advertisement

The 2019 Senior Rally Day is a community event and its purpose is to provide an opportunity to raise awareness about the many issues facing older Californians such as: poverty, healthcare, family caregiving, transportation and affordable housing.

If you would like more information, or to donate directly to the Transportation account and help sponsor a wonderful deserving senior, please call or text Brenda at 909-648-2784 or ihelpseniors2@gmail.com.