Rialto’s NSG Impact Launches Free “Grind for Growth” Financial Literacy Workshops with Chase Bank

Never Stop Grinding Impact (NSG Impact) is continuing its free “Grind for Growth” financial literacy summer series in partnership with Chase Bank, with the next workshop scheduled for Saturday, June 21, 2025, from 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM. The event will be held at the NSG Boxing and Community Center, located at 898 W Rialto Ave, and will focus on improving credit and managing debt.

The series began on May 24, 2025, with the first workshop, “Credit 101: An Introduction to Credit,” which attracted 30 participants. The session provided a foundational understanding of credit and how to responsibly manage it. Participants learned about the importance of credit scores, how to establish credit, and the various factors that impact creditworthiness.

One key takeaway from the session was the discussion on how parents can help build their children’s credit by adding them as secondary authorized users on their credit cards, allowing them to start building credit before they even reach adulthood.

“Some people are scared of getting a credit card because they don’t want to go into debt,” said Darious Harris, CEO of NSG Impact. “But managing your money effectively is what determines your debt. Credit is a tool, not a burden, when you understand how to use it.”

The second session, which will take place on June 21, 2025, is titled “Improving Credit and Managing Debt.” This session will build on the knowledge from the first workshop, delving deeper into strategies for managing debt and further improving one’s credit.

“This workshop will help attendees understand how to take actionable steps to improve their credit scores and tackle outstanding debt,” said Harris. “We’ll also be discussing how people can avoid common mistakes that lead to debt, and the importance of maintaining a balanced financial portfolio.”

Jonathan Escobar, the Community Manager for Chase Bank in Rialto, has been instrumental in organizing and supporting these workshops. His ongoing partnership with NSG Impact has brought valuable financial education to the community, offering insights from Chase’s banking professionals at no cost to attendees.

The workshops are designed to engage and educate people of all ages, as evidenced by the diverse group of attendees at the first session. Tameka Grayson, NSG Impact’s Chief Operating Officer, noted that the environment was interactive and comfortable, encouraging participants to ask questions and engage in discussions about personal finances.

“The participants were highly engaged and asked a lot of questions,” Grayson said. “The real-world examples Jonathan used made it easy for everyone to understand the concepts. It was clear that people were grateful for the opportunity to learn.”

The “Grind for Growth” series includes two additional workshops, covering topics like money lessons (July 19th) and a business-focused session (August 16th). Attendees can register for the series on Eventbrite or sign up at the door on the day of each workshop.

“There’s no cost to attend, and the knowledge provided by Chase Bank’s experts is invaluable,” Harris said. “A lot of people are paying for the same information elsewhere, but here, you can learn for free from a billion-dollar institution.”

If you missed the first session, you can still register to attend the forthcoming sessions. For more details or to register for upcoming workshops, visit NSG Impact’s Eventbrite page.