As the cost of everyday goods continues to rise, one in two families with infants in Riverside and San Bernardino counties are struggling to afford diapers, according to the Diaper Bank of Inland Empire. This need has been particularly pressing in Rialto and Victorville, where more than 100 Bank of America (BofA) employees from 25 Inland Empire branches rallied together to support the Diaper Bank in a recent donation drive.

With help from the Rialto and Victorville branches, BofA volunteers collected 7,400 diapers and nearly 6,000 packages of wipes for families in need. The donation drive resulted in the delivery of over 13,000 diapers and wipes to the Diaper Bank, providing crucial assistance to local families.

Local BofA employees load a delivery of much needed diapers and wipes to be donated at the Diaper Bank of the Inland Empire.

Originally established by the Junior League of Riverside in 2019, the Diaper Bank became a standalone nonprofit in response to growing demand. The organization now distributes over 30,000 diapers per month across Riverside and San Bernardino counties, reaching families through direct distribution at diaper banks, partnerships with community organizations, and mobile delivery services.

The Diaper Bank of Inland Empire continues to encourage businesses, organizations, and individuals to contribute to its mission. Volunteers and donations are essential in ensuring local families have access to this critical resource.