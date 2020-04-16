Inland Chinese Association along with San Bernardino Valley College and Inland State Legislators donate masks, shields to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center

Local Advertisement

There continues to be a shortage of personal protective equipment for our hospital personnel during these difficult times. San Bernardino County is nearing 1,000 positive cases of COVID-19, and tragically, we have lost 31 lives. Fortunately, there is not a shortage of community angels who are willing to step up and help those frontline workers who put their lives on the line for others. During these times of uncertainty, state and local leaders were quick to step up and provide support and assistance to the nurses, physicians, and staff working on the frontlines during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Wednesday, Apr. 15 brought a piece of hope and certainty to our community and the essential workers who are sacrificing every day to protect us. The Inland Chinese Association generously donated thousands of N95 and surgical masks to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center, through their president, Gary Liaou.

Additionally, San Bernardino Valley College donated 100 medical-grade face shields made with the 3D printers from their MakerSpace lab. Students at the local college took the lead. They utilized their resources to contribute to their community and assist in any way they could with the shortage of personal protective equipment.

While maintaining social distancing, Senator Connie Leyva and Assemblymember Eloise Reyes were joined by San Bernardino Community College District Trustee Frank Reyes, to help present the personal protective equipment. Dr. Rodney Borger, Chief of the Emergency Department, William Gilbert, CEO of Arrowhead Regional Medical Center, and Dr. Webster Wong, Chair of the Pediatrics Department have demonstrated exemplary leadership and advocacy on behalf of their team to ensure that they receive the protective gear necessary.

The event was organized by state representatives Assemblywomen Eloise Gomez Reyes, Assemblyman Freddie Rodriguez, Assemblyman James Ramos, Senator Connie Leyva, and Colton Mayor Frank Navarro who all took part in the planning of this event. Lunch was also provided to all the staff of the emergency department by Leno’s Rico Taco, a local small business from the city of Colton. This was a small token of appreciation for the hard work that the staff continues to do during this crisis.

The Arrowhead Regional Medical Center is a crucial part of the community. Providing personal Protective Equipment was a fitting tribute for the frontline heroes and sheroes who risk their lives for the benefit of others. The local leaders’ recognition and donation with the Inland Chinese Association and San Bernardino Community College was a fitting gesture. A huge thank you to everyone who took part in making this a successful event.