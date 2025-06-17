How to Cope When the News Feels Overwhelming

By Dr. Evita Limon-Rocha, psychiatrist, Kaiser Permanente Riverside County

During times when the news brings difficult, painful stories, many people find themselves feeling overwhelmed, anxious or unsettled. It’s normal to experience a wide range of emotions when events around us feel heavy or uncertain. These feelings matter and deserve recognition.

Our minds and bodies react to stress in real ways. Constant exposure to difficult news can affect sleep, concentration and mood. It’s common to feel sadness, anger, frustration or helplessness. These reactions show that you are human and that you care. Finding ways to manage these feelings is important to protect your well-being and supportive for others who may also be struggling. Consider a few approaches to help cope when the news feels heavy:

Set boundaries around news consumption: Limit checking the news to certain times and avoid distressing content right before bed or early in the morning.

Tune in to your own feelings: Notice how the news is affecting your body and mind. If you feel tense, restless or distracted, it may be time to pause and take care of yourself.

Reach out to others: Sharing your feelings or connecting with friends, family, neighbors or coworkers can lessen feelings of isolation. Listening and supporting each other is a powerful way to heal.

Support children in your care: Kids often pick up on stress or emotional cues and may not have the words to express their feelings. Offer reassurance, listen to their concerns and keep routines as steady as possible.

Acknowledge the pain around you: For anyone you know that may be hurting, consider reaching out and offering support or a kind word. Small acts of kindness and empathy can ease isolation and remind all of us that we are not alone.

Contribute in ways that matter: Support others in your community in ways that feel safe and authentic to you — whether that means offering practical help, listening with compassion or standing in solidarity peacefully. Connecting through shared care and respect can foster resilience and hope.

Recognize your limits: You don't have to have all the answers or carry every burden to care deeply. Give yourself space to step back when needed, while still holding space for what matters.

If these feelings persist or start interfering with your daily life, consider speaking with a mental health professional or joining a support group. Seeking help is a sign of strength and an important step toward healing.

Remember, it’s okay to acknowledge your pain and to care for your mental health. Being intentional about how you engage with the news—and with your community—can help you stay grounded while facing painful realities with strength and compassion.