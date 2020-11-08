Inland Empire Community Foundation accepting applications for San Bernardino County Nonprofit Assistance Fund

Local Advertisement

Inland Empire Community Foundation (IECF) is currently accepting grant applications for the San Bernardino County Nonprofit Assistance Fund through November 16, 2020. The San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors has partnered with IECF to give nonprofits a boost in funding to help curb the impacts of COVID-19 on their operations. Nonprofits could receive up to $20,000 in aid and must provide services in San Bernardino County to be eligible for funding.

On October 6, the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors approved $5 million in financial support to the nonprofit community using CARES Act funding. IECF, which is managing the grant program, will oversee the application and review process, in collaboration with the Inland Empire Funders Alliance. Grant awards will be dispersed directly by San Bernardino County to IECF-approved nonprofits.

“Nonprofit organizations have been playing a critical role in keeping our county moving during this crisis,” said Curt Hagman, Chairman of the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors. “Many families are relying on assistance from nonprofits during these difficult times. This program to reimburse the expenses nonprofits are incurring due to the pandemic will help these organizations continue making a positive impact. We appreciate the partnership with Inland Empire Community Foundation to move this program forward.”

With over 5,500 organizations countywide, the new program will assist nonprofits headquartered in or who have an office in San Bernardino County who have experienced a loss of revenue or increased expenses following the COVID-19 crisis.

Local Advertisement

The grant program is open and accepting applications through November 16, 2020.

Under the new program, grants will be made in the amounts of $2,500 -$20,000 and awarded to nonprofits that demonstrate reimbursable COVID-19 expenses that were incurred in response to the pandemic or to mitigate the effects of COVID on their operations.

Nonprofits interested in applying for a grant are encouraged to review the grant guidelines and application process at www.iegives.org/sbconpaf. Organizations with a 501(c)3 or 501(c) 6 status are encouraged to apply.

For help with applying, register for our online information session on Nov. 10. If you cannot attend, all sessions will be recorded and uploaded on the website.

“We appreciate the partnership with San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors in support of the nonprofits who are showing up every day to care for vulnerable people and communities,” said Michelle Decker, IECF CEO. “This is terrific support at just the right time.”

For more questions about the fund, email us at sbconpaf@iegives.org. Please note, as IECF’s offices are closed, the best way to ask a question about this opportunity is at sbconpaf@iegives.org.