Job seekers, employers to connect at 2018 East Valley Regional Job Fair

Local Advertisement

Hundreds of qualified job applicants will have the opportunity to pursue high-quality employment opportunities during the 2018 East Valley Regional Job Fair on Thursday, June 14, at the National Orange Show in San Bernardino.

The annual job fair is one of the biggest in San Bernardino County, connecting growing businesses with prospective employees from throughout the region. Hosted by the County’s Workforce Development Board (WDB), this year’s East Valley Regional Job Fair will be held from 9 a.m. to noon in the Renaissance Room, 689 S. E St.

Job seekers are encouraged to dress professionally and bring plenty of resumes.

The 2018 East Valley Regional Job Fair comes amid more strong news about the county’s economic prospects. A recent study conducted on behalf of the WDB projects employment in the county to increase by 73,000 jobs over the next decade, bolstered by a strong mix of businesses poised to expand and a relatively young, increasingly well-trained workforce.

Local Advertisement

“This is an exciting time for San Bernardino County. Our economy is growing, businesses are expanding and job opportunities are presenting themselves in greater numbers than ever,” said Tony Myrell, chairman of the WDB. “Job fairs such as this are among the many ways the WDB connects businesses with a skilled labor force. All of this supports a strong, vibrant economy by encouraging business growth and creating opportunities for job seekers.”

Employers looking to participate in the East Valley Regional Job Fair should visit https://conta.cc/2GZ5g1m. Please RSVP no later than June 7.

About the San Bernardino County Workforce Development Board

The San Bernardino County Workforce Development Board (WDB) is comprised of private business representatives and public partners appointed by the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors. The WDB strives to strengthen the skills of the county’s workforce through partnerships with business, education and community-based organizations. The San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors is committed to providing County resources, which generate jobs and investment in line with theCountywide Vision.

The Workforce Development Board, through the San Bernardino County Economic Development Agency and Workforce Development Department, offers a variety of programs designed to help youth and adults identify career pathways and get the appropriate training and skills. Programs funded through the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) provide eligible youth, ages 16 to 24, access to a variety of career and educational services designed to help enhance job skills, develop leadership qualities, explore career options, participate in adult and peer mentoring opportunities, and take advantage of work experiences. In addition, the WDB operates San Bernardino County’s three America’s Job Centers of California (AJCC). The AJCCs provide individuals with job training, placement and the tools to strengthen their skills to achieve a higher quality of life. The AJCCs also support and provide services to the county’s businesses, including employee recruitment and business retention programs.

Employers and job seekers who are interested in the Workforce Development Board programs may call: (800) 451-JOBS or visit www.sbcounty.gov/workforce. Also follow us on: Facebook www.facebook.com/SBCountyWDB; Twitter @InlandEmpireJob; LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/sanbernardinocountywdb; and YouTube https://www.youtube.com/SBCountyWIB.