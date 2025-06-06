June 7, 2025

IE COMMUNITY NEWS

El Chicano, Colton Courier, Rialto Record

Colton Opens 7th Major Grocery Store as Vallarta Supermarkets Launches 60th Location

2 min read
17 hours ago Manny Sandoval

Photo by Colton PD Chief of Police Anthony Vega: Colton city officials and store leaders cut the ribbon at Vallarta Supermarkets’ newest location at 1250 Washington St. on June 4. Councilmembers David Toro, Dr. G (Dr. Luis Gonzalez), and John Echevarria joined the celebration as Vallarta became the city’s seventh major grocer.

Latino-owned Vallarta Supermarkets officially opened its 60th location on June 4, bringing a new full-service grocery store to Colton — a city that has long awaited additional grocery options to serve its more than 54,000 residents.

The 43,931-square-foot store, located at 1250 Washington Street, marks Colton’s seventh major grocery chain, joining two Stater Bros. locations, Cardenas Markets, Smart & Final, Food 4 Less and Walmart Supercenter. The city’s smaller neighborhood bodegas were not included in the count, as they lack the full range of offerings found in larger supermarkets.

During the grand opening ceremony, which kicked off at 8:15 a.m., 99.1 KGGI broadcast live from the event, giving away prizes and Legoland tickets to attendees. The first 300 guests through the doors received free reusable grocery bags filled with groceries.

The opening of Vallarta not only delivered expanded shopping options but also created many new job opportunities in the community. The store features a modern design that blends innovation with Vallarta’s signature cultural flair, offering customers a wide variety of specialty departments.

Shoppers at the new location can experience Vallarta’s signature departments, including fresh produce; the carniceria (meat section); a guacamole station with customizable options; sushi; a juice bar; La Fruteria, offering freshly prepared fruit bowls; the cremería (Latin American-style deli); the panaderia, where baked goods are made fresh daily; the tortilleria, producing authentic corn and flour tortillas in-house; La Cocina (prepared foods); the Dulcería (candy section); and the Florería (floral department).

The store’s opening marked a major milestone not only for Vallarta Supermarkets but for Colton’s growing retail landscape as well, as city leaders and residents continue to advocate for expanded grocery access to meet the needs of a steadily growing population.

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Fire Destroys Commercial Building Near Colton High School

4 days ago Community News
3 min read

San Bernardino to Appoint New City Manager, Vote on 2025-26 Budget at June 4 Meeting

4 days ago Manny Sandoval
2 min read

Colton Police Help 23 Homeless Find Housing or Treatment in Six Months Through SWAG Partnership

1 week ago IECN Staff

You may have missed

2 min read

Colton Opens 7th Major Grocery Store as Vallarta Supermarkets Launches 60th Location

17 hours ago Manny Sandoval
7 min read

San Bernardino Appoints Eric Levitt City Manager After Divisive Interview Process; Residents Cautiously Hopeful

1 day ago Manny Sandoval
2 min read

Graduation Milestone Reached by SBCSS Alternative Education Students

3 days ago Community News
1 min read

San Bernardino County’s Devore Animal Shelter Offers Free Adoptions June 7 in Statewide 5,000-Pet Initiative

3 days ago Community News