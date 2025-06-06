Colton Opens 7th Major Grocery Store as Vallarta Supermarkets Launches 60th Location

Latino-owned Vallarta Supermarkets officially opened its 60th location on June 4, bringing a new full-service grocery store to Colton — a city that has long awaited additional grocery options to serve its more than 54,000 residents.

The 43,931-square-foot store, located at 1250 Washington Street, marks Colton’s seventh major grocery chain, joining two Stater Bros. locations, Cardenas Markets, Smart & Final, Food 4 Less and Walmart Supercenter. The city’s smaller neighborhood bodegas were not included in the count, as they lack the full range of offerings found in larger supermarkets.

During the grand opening ceremony, which kicked off at 8:15 a.m., 99.1 KGGI broadcast live from the event, giving away prizes and Legoland tickets to attendees. The first 300 guests through the doors received free reusable grocery bags filled with groceries.

The opening of Vallarta not only delivered expanded shopping options but also created many new job opportunities in the community. The store features a modern design that blends innovation with Vallarta’s signature cultural flair, offering customers a wide variety of specialty departments.

Shoppers at the new location can experience Vallarta’s signature departments, including fresh produce; the carniceria (meat section); a guacamole station with customizable options; sushi; a juice bar; La Fruteria, offering freshly prepared fruit bowls; the cremería (Latin American-style deli); the panaderia, where baked goods are made fresh daily; the tortilleria, producing authentic corn and flour tortillas in-house; La Cocina (prepared foods); the Dulcería (candy section); and the Florería (floral department).

The store’s opening marked a major milestone not only for Vallarta Supermarkets but for Colton’s growing retail landscape as well, as city leaders and residents continue to advocate for expanded grocery access to meet the needs of a steadily growing population.