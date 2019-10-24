Kimbark Elementary unveils San Bernardino school district’s first literary vending machine

By
Maryjoy Duncan
-
0
200
Photo MJ Duncan: Kimbark Elementary School Principal Mario Jacquez excited about the school’s recent acquisition of the district’s first book vending machine that was unveiled Wednesday, Oct. 16. Students pictured proudly displaying the brand new books they chose from the machine that morning.
Local Advertisement

Literary options expanded for Kimbark Elementary School students with the installation of a book vending machine – the first of its kind in the San Bernardino City Unified School District. PTO President Amanda Manzano  unveiled the machine on Wednesday, Oct. 16 in the school’s lobby amid school and district officials, teachers, staff, parents and select students from each grade. 

Students took turns inserting a token and making their literary selections; books are for students to keep.

Kimbark Principal Mario Jacquez came across the vending machine on-line, and was confident it would be a great fit for the school.

“I realized not everyone has books at home and making sure everyone has books has always been a mission of mine as a teacher and administrator,” Jacquez remarked.

Local Advertisement

Funding for the vending machine was supported through ASB and the site’s Parent Teacher Organization; an allowance and a portion of Book Fair proceeds will be directed to replenishing the inventory.

Students will earn tokens by completing 10 Accelerated Reader (AR) tests, or for going above and beyond school expectations for positive behavior.

“Kids are going to be excited about reading, they’re going to want to pass the AR quizzes and they’re going to want to do those things to get those tokens,” Jacquez said.

In addition, parents/guardians will also be given tokens during parent meetings as a means to further generate excitement within the household.

Local Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR