Leno’s Rico Taco breaks ground on future drive-thru

After waiting several years, Magdaleno “Leno” Moreno’s Mexican food restaurant has finally broken ground on a drive-thru.

Moreno was joined by his family, friends, and dignitaries during an official ceremony last Saturday at his restaurant–Leno’s Rico Taco, located at 549 W. Valley Boulevard.

“It’s an exciting moment,” said Moreno. “But it’s not going to be easy.”

Moreno opened his restaurant in February of 1991, after spending ten years working at Amapola Rico Taco under his mentor David Gallardo. He is well known by community members for his support of city programs and organizations, such as the Cops 4 Kids community boxing program and the Seeds of Hope charity.

Mayor Richard De La Rosa said the city is proud to have Moreno as a business owner within its borders.

“We’re glad he’s taking the chance to expand,” De La Rosa said. “This will provide more convenience to a lot of customers.”

Moreno said he plans to keep the restaurant open during construction as much as possible to accommodate frequent customers.

“We want to keep closures at a minimal,” he said. “We’ll most likely use our mobile kitchen to keep the Leno addicts at bay.”

Several residents took to social media to give their thoughts on the new developments.

“I think better lighting at night would also help,” said resident Esther Ortiz Arciero. “Sometimes you drive by and you’ve forgotten it is there. I think a drive thru is a great idea!”

Leno’s Rico Taco is the best family owned business around,” said Pauline Roque. “That expansion is only going to make it better.”