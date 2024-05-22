San Bernardino Celebrates Community Revival with Three Dodgers Dreamfields, Emphasizing the Critical Importance of Parks for Youth

In a significant stride towards community development and youth empowerment, the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation (LADF), in collaboration with the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians and the City of San Bernardino, proudly unveiled Dodgers Dreamfields 61, 62, and 63 at Blair Park on Saturday, May 18. This event marks a milestone in LADF’s goal to establish 75 fields by 2033, commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Dodgers’ move to Los Angeles in 1958.

The ceremony featured remarks from LADF CEO Nichol Whiteman, San Bernardino Mayor Helen Tran, and other key partners and sponsors. Notable attendees included Los Angeles Dodgers third-base coach Dino Ebel, who hails from the Inland Empire, and a host of local youth baseball and softball players who participated in a skills clinic on the newly refurbished fields.

“The unveiling of three new Dodgers Dreamfields is a celebration of the power of community, the joy of play, and the boundless potential of our youth,” said Nichol Whiteman, CEO of the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation. “These fields represent dreams taking flight and where transformative play ensures every child has a place to dream, grow, and shine.”

This $1.7 million investment, primarily funded by a nearly $1.3 million grant from the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, includes new playing surfaces and grass, enclosed fields, upgraded dugouts, irrigation systems, new pitching mounds, bullpens, and LED scoreboards that echo Dodger Stadium’s iconic look.

“Our partnership with the youth of the Inland Empire region continues to grow just like the boundless energy, creativity, and pursuits of our bright young people,” said Lynn Valbuena, Chairwoman of San Manuel Band of Mission Indians. “Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels is only the most recent example of the potential of San Bernardino youth. We are confident that future Major League Baseball stars will crowd the Dreamfields at Blair Park very soon!”

Mayor Helen Tran and Councilman Ben Reynoso thanking San Manuel Band of Mission Indians and the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation.

The significance of this project extends beyond the fields themselves. According to Parks for California, 65% of San Bernardino residents live in areas with less than three acres of park space per 1,000 people, and 39% live further than half a mile from a park, compared to the national average of 55%. The completion of these fields is expected to provide over 9,800 local youth with access to safe and modern recreational spaces, potentially reducing these disparities and fostering a sense of community.

“I had chills driving up to the park this morning like my first day in the big leagues,” said Dino Ebel. “For the youngsters here today, dream. Dream big. Because they do come true. And this is where it starts.”

City Council Member Ben Reynoso, reflecting on his childhood memories, said, “I love this park so much. To see these brand-new baseball fields here is an incredible gift to the residents of San Bernardino.”

The collaboration between LADF, the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, and other sponsors such as Security Benefit, LA84 Foundation, and the Helen and Will Webster Foundation, showcases a unified effort to bring positive change to the community.

Mayor Helen Tran expressed her gratitude, stating, “We cannot thank the Dodgers Foundation, San Manuel, and all the sponsors enough. The youth in San Bernardino deserve great fields to play on and that is happening because of this partnership.”

The fields at Blair Park are part of LADF’s ongoing commitment to revitalize green spaces in underserved communities. Since 2003, LADF has invested over $20 million in 63 Dreamfields, impacting more than 400,000 kids. The foundation aims to continue this legacy, ensuring every child has a place to play, dream, and grow.

With the completion of the Blair Park project, San Bernardino residents have a reason to celebrate as their city takes a significant step towards providing better recreational facilities and nurturing the potential of its youth. The day’s festivities highlighted not just the inauguration of new fields but also the beginning of a new chapter for the community.

Los Angeles Dodgers third-base coach Dino Ebel inspiring the youth in attendance, saying now is the time to dream and to dream big, because anything is possible.